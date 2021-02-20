Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant Nikki Tamboli watch their journeys on the show
- Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli watch their journeys on the show, get emotional
Just a day ahead of the season finale, the contestants will be seen getting emotional as Bigg Boss showcases their journey on the show on Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss 14.
A promotional video for Saturday's episode begins with Rubina watching a montage of her videos as Bigg Boss says, "Apne rishte ko barkaraar rakhne ke maksad se aap is ghar me aayi. Apka ye safar khud ko janane aur samajhne ka raha (You came inside the house to maintain your relationship. Your journey in this house was mainly about discovering and understanding yourself)."
Rahul is then seen wiping his eyes as Bigg Boss says, "Akelepan ke dar se jung jeet kar Rahul Vaidya chattaan ki tarah mazboot khada hai (Coming out of the fear of being alone, Rahul Vaidya stands strong like a rock)."
Bigg Boss also tells Rakhi Sawant, "Bigg Boss ki pehchaan agar kisi ne banayi hai to wo hai Rakhi Sawant (If someone created an identity of Bigg Boss, it is Rakhi Sawant)!"
Rakhi, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni and Rahul are all seen getting overwhelmed as they watch their individual journeys on the show.
The show is set for the season finale on Sunday, February 21.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: How Rubina-Abhinav, Eijaz-Pavitra stayed in limelight
- Bigg Boss 14 saw people finding love and a married couple rediscovering love. Take a look at Rubina-Abhinav, Eijaz-Pavitra and Jasmin-Aly's stories.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Contestants get emotional as they watch their journeys
- Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli watch their journeys on the show, get emotional
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 136: Nikki fights with Rubina, Rakhi, Aly and Rahul
- Bigg Boss 14 written update day 136: Nikki Tamboli insinuated that Rakhi Sawant steals things, infuriating Rakhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena feels Rubina and Nikki don’t deserve to win
- Devoleena Bhattacharjee called Rubina Dilaik 'very cunning' and Nikki Tamboli ill-mannered. She said that neither of them deserved to win Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Drashti Dhami: More than missing being on screen, I missed not acting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TV will never be old school: Kanica Maheshwari!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Possessive Eijaz Khan pulls Pavitra Punia away from man she hugged, won't let go
- Videos of Bigg Boss 14 lovebirds Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, in the clingy stage of their relationship, have arrived online. Watch as he gets possessive on seeing her hug another person.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz reveals why he could not re-enter BB 14 after finishing prior commitments
- Eijaz Khan, who walked out of Bigg Boss 14 last month due to prior professional commitments, did not return on the show even after wrapping them up. Here is why.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Kakkar opens up on getting anxiety, says body image issues ‘disturbed’ her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Reasons why Rahul Vaidya deserves to win the finale
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 poll: Rubina, Aly, Nikki, Rakhi, Rahul; vote for your favourite
- Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant or Nikki Tamboli, who do you think should win Bigg Boss 14? Take out poll here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rashami talks about failed relationships, credits Salman for helping her
- Rashami Desai talked about her divorce from Nandish Sandhu and break-up with Arhaan Khan. She said that Salman Khan was a source of support for her during the latter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan: There have been numerous challenges, ups and downs in my journey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin Bhasin forgets to remove the price tag as she steps out in purple dress
- Evicted Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin was spotted in a purple dress and matching boots on Friday. However, she had forgotten to remove the price tag.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Aly gets emotional talking to mom, Rakhi makes fun of them
- Rakhi Sawant made fun of Aly Goni who cried while talking to his mother and complained that Rakhi keeps poking him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox