Rubina Dilaik is one of the top contenders for winning the show.(Colors)
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant Nikki Tamboli watch their journeys on the show

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:10 AM IST

Just a day ahead of the season finale, the contestants will be seen getting emotional as Bigg Boss showcases their journey on the show on Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss 14.

A promotional video for Saturday's episode begins with Rubina watching a montage of her videos as Bigg Boss says, "Apne rishte ko barkaraar rakhne ke maksad se aap is ghar me aayi. Apka ye safar khud ko janane aur samajhne ka raha (You came inside the house to maintain your relationship. Your journey in this house was mainly about discovering and understanding yourself)."

Rahul is then seen wiping his eyes as Bigg Boss says, "Akelepan ke dar se jung jeet kar Rahul Vaidya chattaan ki tarah mazboot khada hai (Coming out of the fear of being alone, Rahul Vaidya stands strong like a rock)."

Bigg Boss also tells Rakhi Sawant, "Bigg Boss ki pehchaan agar kisi ne banayi hai to wo hai Rakhi Sawant (If someone created an identity of Bigg Boss, it is Rakhi Sawant)!"

Rakhi, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni and Rahul are all seen getting overwhelmed as they watch their individual journeys on the show.

The show is set for the season finale on Sunday, February 21.

