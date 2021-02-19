IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14 written update day 136: Nikki Tamboli fights with Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya
Nikki Tamboli enters finale week of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Nikki Tamboli enters finale week of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 136: Nikki Tamboli fights with Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya

  • Bigg Boss 14 written update day 136: Nikki Tamboli insinuated that Rakhi Sawant steals things, infuriating Rakhi.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:10 AM IST

As Bigg Boss 14 nears the season finale, the contestants on the reality show were treated to a feast and celebration on Friday’s episode. While it involved fun-filled games, the episode also saw Nikki Tamboli locking horns with everyone else in the house, including her new-found friend, Rubina Dilaik.

Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)


The episode began with Bigg Boss announcing the feast and an entertainment programme. As they got ready for the celebrations, Rahul Vaidya spotted a bag full of items sent by Bigg Boss near Nikki’s bed and asked her, jokingly, if she planned to siphon it all off to her house. Nikki responded, “Rakhi Sawant samajh ke rakha hai kya (Do you think I am Rakhi)?”.

Rakhi got upset as Nikki insinuated that she was thief. She got into an argument during which she said Nikki’s face was ugly.Nikki responded, “At least it is not made of plastic.” Rahul Vaidya intervened, asking Nikki to clarify that she did not mean to call Rakhi a thief but she refused to apologise and present any clarification. Aly also tried to intervene and calm things down. Even Rubina told Rakhi, “You know I consider her my younger sister and you often blame me for her misbehavior. I apologise on her behalf.” However, Rakhi did not want Rubina’s apology. Both Nikki and Rkahi refused to listen to others and continued their fight.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena feels Rubina and Nikki don’t deserve to win

Rajkummar Rao promotes his new film, Roohi, on Bigg Boss 14. (Colors)
Rajkummar Rao promotes his new film, Roohi, on Bigg Boss 14. (Colors)

Soon, Rajkummar Rao entered the house to kickstart promotions of his upcoming horror comedy, Roohi, that also stars Janhvi Kapoor. He also announced that all the contestants shall be present for Bigg Boss 14 finale and there will be no evictions anymore.

Harsh and Bharti also played a few pranks on the Bigg Boss 14 contestants(Colors)
Harsh and Bharti also played a few pranks on the Bigg Boss 14 contestants(Colors)

Comedian couple Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa entered the house and played a few games with the housemates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nikki tamboli bigg boss 14 rubina dilaik

Related Stories

Kareena Kapoor seems touched by a message shared by an Instagram account.
Kareena Kapoor seems touched by a message shared by an Instagram account.
bollywood

Kareena shares beautiful message on how fans 'get her', ahead of baby's birth

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:08 PM IST
Actor Kareena Kapoor, who is preparing for the birth of her second baby, has shared a post on Instagram about how it is important to 'get' people rather than knowing them.
READ FULL STORY
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in 83.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in 83.
bollywood

Ranveer Singh announces 83 release date, film to hit the theatres on June 4

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:35 PM IST
  • Ranveer Singh took to social media to unveil the release date of his much-awaited film, 83, in which he plays former cricketer Kapil Dev. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will hit the theatres on June 4 this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikki Tamboli enters finale week of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Nikki Tamboli enters finale week of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 136: Nikki fights with Rubina, Rakhi, Aly and Rahul

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:10 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 written update day 136: Nikki Tamboli insinuated that Rakhi Sawant steals things, infuriating Rakhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered Bigg Boss 14 as a proxy for Eijaz Khan.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered Bigg Boss 14 as a proxy for Eijaz Khan.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena feels Rubina and Nikki don’t deserve to win

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:03 PM IST
  • Devoleena Bhattacharjee called Rubina Dilaik 'very cunning' and Nikki Tamboli ill-mannered. She said that neither of them deserved to win Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
I don’t have a plan B in my career as acting is all that works for me, says Drashti.
I don’t have a plan B in my career as acting is all that works for me, says Drashti.
tv

Drashti Dhami: More than missing being on screen, I missed not acting

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:59 PM IST
The actor, who is eager to be back on the sets, talks about working on a web show and being away from the limelight for over two years
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kanica believes it is the content that makes the shows on TV stand out when compared to other mediums.
Kanica believes it is the content that makes the shows on TV stand out when compared to other mediums.
tv

TV will never be old school: Kanica Maheshwari!

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:52 PM IST
The actor feels even a decade later, TV shows will be made; adds people in smaller towns are influenced by actors, their style and relate to them
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love on Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Possessive Eijaz Khan pulls Pavitra Punia away from man she hugged, won't let go

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:40 PM IST
  • Videos of Bigg Boss 14 lovebirds Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, in the clingy stage of their relationship, have arrived online. Watch as he gets possessive on seeing her hug another person.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan is disappointed that he could not make it to the Bigg Boss 14 finale.
Eijaz Khan is disappointed that he could not make it to the Bigg Boss 14 finale.
tv

Eijaz reveals why he could not re-enter BB 14 after finishing prior commitments

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:11 PM IST
  • Eijaz Khan, who walked out of Bigg Boss 14 last month due to prior professional commitments, did not return on the show even after wrapping them up. Here is why.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Kakkar is a judge on Indian Idol 12.
Neha Kakkar is a judge on Indian Idol 12.
tv

Neha Kakkar opens up on getting anxiety, says body image issues ‘disturbed’ her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:30 PM IST
Singer Neha Kakkar, who is a judge on Indian Idol 12, revealed during a recent episode that she got anxiety before performing on stage because of body image issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya is among the favourites to win Bigg Boss 14.
Rahul Vaidya is among the favourites to win Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Reasons why Rahul Vaidya deserves to win the finale

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Singer Rahul Vaidya has been among the strongest contenders for the Bigg Boss 14 trophy, ever since he entered the house last month. Here we list a few reasons why he deserves to be the winner this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant or Nikki Tamboli, who do you think should win Bigg Boss 14?
Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant or Nikki Tamboli, who do you think should win Bigg Boss 14?
tv

Bigg Boss 14 poll: Rubina, Aly, Nikki, Rakhi, Rahul; vote for your favourite

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:57 PM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant or Nikki Tamboli, who do you think should win Bigg Boss 14? Take out poll here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashami Desai talked about her failed relationships with Nandish Sandhu and Arhaan Khan.
Rashami Desai talked about her failed relationships with Nandish Sandhu and Arhaan Khan.
tv

Rashami talks about failed relationships, credits Salman for helping her

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:51 PM IST
  • Rashami Desai talked about her divorce from Nandish Sandhu and break-up with Arhaan Khan. She said that Salman Khan was a source of support for her during the latter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Hina Khan made her Bollywood debut with Hacked in 2020.
Actor Hina Khan made her Bollywood debut with Hacked in 2020.
tv

Hina Khan: There have been numerous challenges, ups and downs in my journey

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:34 PM IST
An established name in the television world and now venturing into films and the web space, actor Hina Khan talks about how her journey so far hasn’t been a smooth sailing always.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin was spotted in Mumbai on Friday.
Jasmin Bhasin was spotted in Mumbai on Friday.
tv

Jasmin Bhasin forgets to remove the price tag as she steps out in purple dress

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:22 PM IST
  • Evicted Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin was spotted in a purple dress and matching boots on Friday. However, she had forgotten to remove the price tag.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant made fun of Aly Goni's conversation with his mother.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant made fun of Aly Goni's conversation with his mother.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Aly gets emotional talking to mom, Rakhi makes fun of them

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:10 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant made fun of Aly Goni who cried while talking to his mother and complained that Rakhi keeps poking him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla has shared a Pawri hori Hai video to support Rubina Dilaik ahead of Bigg Boss 14 finale.
Abhinav Shukla has shared a Pawri hori Hai video to support Rubina Dilaik ahead of Bigg Boss 14 finale.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav shares Pawri Ho Ri Hai video, calls Rubina Dilaik a winner

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:05 PM IST
  • Evicted Abhinav Shukla has shared a Pawri Ho Ri Hai video to ask for support for his wife Rubina Dilaik. She is among the top five contestants on the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Hina Khan takes on the silhouette challenge.
Actor Hina Khan takes on the silhouette challenge.
tv

Watch: Hina Khan sets hearts racing with her silhouette challenge video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Hina Khan takes on the viral silhouette challenge and shared a video on social media. The video comes hours after she left fans gushing with her purple lehenga photoshoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP