Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee says Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli don’t deserve to win
- Devoleena Bhattacharjee called Rubina Dilaik 'very cunning' and Nikki Tamboli ill-mannered. She said that neither of them deserved to win Bigg Boss 14.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who entered Bigg Boss 14 as a proxy for Eijaz Khan, was evicted earlier this month. In a new interview, she shared her views on the top five contestants -- Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli. The finale will take place on Sunday night.
According to Devoleena, Rubina is ‘very cunning’, while Nikki is ill-mannered. She said that she does not see either of them in the top three, on the basis of the way they have played the game. She said that Rahul and Rakhi should win.
Talking to The Times of India, Devoleena said about Rubina, “She is a very cunning girl. Duniya ki saari bi***ing and back-biting wohi karti hai. And then she feigns ignorance and innocence.” She called Nikki badly behaved and said, “She has just clung on to Rubina and come into the last five. She herself says that she didn't see herself till wherever she has reached in the show. She has no respect for anybody. She feels she is the chosen one and lives under the impression that the more bad you behave on the show, the better chances you have of emerging as winner.”
Devoleena said that Aly was nice and called Rakhi a ‘fantastic human being’ with a ‘fully clean heart’. She praised Rahul’s game strategies but felt that he ‘compromised on her self-respect in return’.
When asked to pick a winner, Devoleena said, “I don't think Rubina and Nikki deserve to win. I know the fan-base plays a large role in determining the end result but based on who has played the game better, my choice for the winner is either Rahul or Rakhi. On similar grounds, I wouldn't consider Rubina and Nikki even in the Top 3.”
Devoleena was a contestant on Bigg Boss 13 but had to end her journey prematurely due to health issues. This season, she entered as a proxy for Eijaz, who had to walk out due to prior professional commitments.
