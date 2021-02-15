Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rahul Vaidya says his bond with Nikki Tamboli always confused him

Singer Rahul Vaidya will be seen facing questions about proposing to his fiancee, TV actor Disha Parmar, his equation with co-contestant Nikki Tamboli and more on Monday's episode of Bigg Boss 14.

The promo begins with an RJ asking Rahul, "We are talking about Disha and many people want to know this. Was your proposal to Disha Parmar genuine or was it a game strategy?"

Rahul is also asked, "Nikki gave you immunity but you were upset when you played in similar fashion)?" He then responds, "Is rishte ne mujhe bahut confuse kiya hai is ghar me, sach bata raha hoon (This relationship has confused me a lot in the house)." He also says that Rakhi Sawant and Nikki may not get to the top two.

Aly Goni also said that Rakhi does not deserve to be in the finale. Rakhi and Aly also got into a fight post this discussion. Aly is seen yelling at her, "Jasmin mere liye important hai tere se zyada (Jasmin is more important to me, than you)." He also says she has a "black heart". An angry Rakhi also tells him, "I do not see you in finale, you do not deserve to be here."

Asked about the person who hurt her the most, Rakhi named Rubina Dilaik, adding that she said "such dirty words I do not want to even repeat."

Rubina was also asked to mention an incident which she wished had not happened. Naming the panchayat task, Rubina claimed that it was during the task that she got to see Jasmin Bhasin in a way she never expected.