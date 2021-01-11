Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan conducts special nominations, watch
Bollywood actor Salman Khan will return to treat fans to an interesting episode of Bigg Boss 14 on Monday. The actor, who appears only on the weekend episodes, will not just be seen on Monday's show but will also conduct tasks and nominations for the first time in this season, a promo video shows.
The video opens with Abhinav Shukla saying that Eijaz Khan silently influences people. Salman tells him that his "Mrs" also does the same, hinting at his wife Rubina Dilaik. Abhinav replies, "Iska matlab ye thode hai ki mai uska khamiyaza bhugtun? (This doesn't mean that I should pay for it)."
The video then switches to the moment where Salman is seen conducting a task. Rahul Vaidya says he would like to put blocks on Rubina's road.
In another moment, Aly Goni is seen saying, "Rakhi used to pray that I separate from Jasmin. Never pray that a pair is separated."
Salman is also seen conducting the nominations for evictions for the week. Aly says, "Nikki plays from both sides." On the other hand, Vikas Gupta and Rubina Dilaik are seen discussing one name for nomination. While Rubina wants to save Aly, Vikas says that he does not want Rahul to be nominated.
On Sunday's episode, Salman had announced that Jasmin Bhasin was evicted from the game.
Kapil Sharma is known to flirt with the female actors who come on The Kapil Sharma Show. Ajay Devgn teased him about his wife Ginni Chatrath's reaction to it.
