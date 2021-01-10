IND USA
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 96: Jasmin Bhasin voted out. Aly Goni is inconsolable
Jamsin Bhasin is the latest one to be voted out.(Colors)
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 96: Jasmin Bhasin voted out. Aly Goni is inconsolable

Rahul Vaidya had to run and get Aly Goni's pump as he cried inconcsolably after Jasmin Bhasin's eviction.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:16 PM IST


Bollywood actor Salman Khan took Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin to task on Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, for their behaviour through the week and called them “elitist”. He also announced that Jasmin has been eliminated from the game.

Salman opened the episode by airing a montage of the various conversations that happened inside the house around Eijaz Khan and the concept of “creating false narratives” on the show. A task was then shown wherein contestants were to talk about false narratives being created around them. Instead, they ended up fighting.

Eijaz and Vikas are often bullied inside the house, Salman suggested.(Colors)
Salman then confronted them. “What is bullying in Hindi? Who is that intelligent one who can explain?” he asked. After they gave their own versions, Salman said that bullying is not just physical but display of power and suppressing someone is also bullying. “When one person ius trying to speak and allyou gather in a crowd, stopping him/her from speaking, that is also bullying. Interuptting someone, who may not be fluent as you are, that is also bulyying,” he added. Salman was referring to the conversation when Vikas Gupta claimed everyone bullies him. Aly had also raised the issue that he is being falsely called a bully. Rashami Desai had said that Aly bullies Vikas and others in the house.

Salman then took up the matter that Rakhi Sawant is discriminated against in the house. After jokingly chiding Eijaz for thinking that he can hamper someone;s image by speaking about them, Salman turned to Rubina and asked why she introduced the term false narrative. “Aap bolte ho Eijaz ko sabki padi hai, sabki image kharab kar rahe hain aur humko lagta hai wo bus pada hai, kuch karta nahi (You claim Eijaz is after everyone and we think he is only lying around dpoing nothing),” Salman said.

Salman Khan makes Rakhi's bed.(Colors)
Salman also went inside the house to clean up Rakhi Sawant’s bed and chided the contestants for ignoring their own household chores. “Have I discriminated between you guys? Can I? Have you seen me treating anyone like that? My staff, or anyone? Eijaz, you have known me for years, have you seen me treating me anyone like that? That (Eijaz said Salman has never discriminated) is because you show your own self when you discriminate against someone. Aap apni aukat dikhate ho. And, this is the first time I used this word in all my seasons, though it is often used on the show. I cleaned the toilet last season and now I am cleaning beds. I don’t mind, I don’t even want to talk about it. I do it at home. But you are big people, I think you come next to God,” an angry Salman told the housemates.

Salman then confronted Abhinav and Rubina for their claim that Eijaz creates false narrative. Rubina told him that Ejaz prefers to use huge words so that someone’s image maybe defined by that word.Salman then explained that the house has hundreds of cameras and no gossip can change a person’s image. Salman also pointed out that it was Jasmin who first labeled herself and Rubina as faces of Colors. He reminded that in a fight, Nikki Tamboli had said Jasmin is not visible on the show, and she had replied, “We are very much visible. We have been for years, on this very network.” He then told them that it appears that they are very elitist and are not treating Rakhi equally.

Salman also questioned the use of the word “makers”. Insisting that there is only one maker and the contestants often insinuate him and the channel, Salman said, “You said makers wanted that you (four) should be nominated and they did. Tell me why would they choose you? Allow me to share a fewe conspiracy theories. Maybe they want to weaklen your group, but how will the show benefit from that? Or, maybe you think you are too important and nominating you will push the ratings. Do you think you are so important? You have been here for the entire season. Aly came a little late but by the time the show picked up, he was here. So if you have been doing so good, why did we need to bring in the challengers and others? We could have kicked everyone else out and ran the show just on you four contestants?”


Later, Salman played a game with ABhinav, Rubina, Aly and Jasmin to announce evictions, After a few minutes of creating intense drama, Jasmin’s eviction was announced. Aly started crying and was inconsolable. The entire house had to gather around him to pacify and calm him down.

