IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin says Rashami slammed Aly because of her, Rashami rubbishes claim
Rashami Desai inside the Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Rashami Desai inside the Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin says Rashami slammed Aly because of her, Rashami rubbishes claim

Rashami Desai did not name Jasmin Bhasin during her recent visit to Bigg Boss 14 house.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 01:31 PM IST

On her visit to Bigg Boss 14 house as a guest for Vikas Gupta during the family week, Rashami Desai had also advised Aly Goni to play his own game. Aly's close friend and Rashami's co-star Jasmin Bhasin later told Aly Goni that Rashami's comments were actually meant for her.

After having a heart-to-heart conversation with Vikas and boosting him up, Rashami told Aly to concentrate on his own game and play for himself. She slammed Aly for dragging personal issues during his fights inside the show and added that he must keep his personal grudges outside the house and face them once he leaves the show. "Watching you on the show, I feel and even the audience feels this. You are much better player than what we are seeing. Play better for yourself. Jasmin is strong, individually. You are better than anybody inside the house, play for yourself now,” she said.

However, later Jasmin was seen pressing Aly’s forehead and told him, “I felt like laughing when Rashami talked about personal grudges! Apna pura season to Sidharth ka khoon choos ke nikala tha (She spent her entire season harassing Sidharth Shukla). Aur usne tujhe to mere chakkar me bola, tu sahi ja raha hai, teri behen bhi to bol ke gayi (Rashami said those things to you because she doesn't like me, even your sister told you that you are playing well).”

Soon after the portion was aired on TV, Rashami tweeted, "Just wanna clear the air what I told @AlyGoni to play for him self was only for him and not for anyone else. And I feel his a good player."


She also posted a message for her friend, Vikas. "Stay strong and fight your way to the top! Show them what a true mastermind is and always remember, I know you’ll make it through!@lostboy54 Don’t give up, don’t quit! Hundred points symbol #BigBoss14 #RashamiDesai #Rashamians #ImMagicalSparklesMermaidUnicorn face #VikasGupta," she tweeted.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee also tweeted in support of her friend, Rashami. "Humein bhi waise hi hansi aati hai jab aap kapde dhone par rone ki natak karti thi,Bag khichne pe bokhlaa gayee thi,Raakhi k naak par majaak banaa rahi thi..countless..cant even call you fake..because this is actually the real side of you Miss #bhasin 😇 #BB14 @BiggBoss," she wrote.


"Kaunse personal grudges i would really like to know which #rashmi discussed.Main bol bol k thak gayee thi usse..infact she was being genuinely targetted and bullied like anything..She was being provoked many times still she maintained her silence.. #BB14 @BiggBoss," she added.


During her stint on Bigg Boss 13 last year, Jasmin had entered the house as a guest, and a close friend of Sidharth.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jasmin bhasin rashami desai aly goni

Related Stories

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are rumoured to have signed their first film together.
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are rumoured to have signed their first film together.
bollywood

Deepika Padukone hints 'double celebration' on Hrithik Roshan's birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Deepika Padukone has hinted at a double celebration on the occasion of Hrithik Roshan's birthday but he asked her to not spill the beans.
READ FULL STORY
Top 10 music videos that went viral in 2013
Top 10 music videos that went viral in 2013
india news

Top 10 music videos that went viral in 2013

By Subuhi Parvez | Hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON DEC 29, 2013 12:28 PM IST
This was a productive year for the music industry. We saw some really crazy, bizarre, innovative and some controversial videos. As the New Year knock at our door, we list down the 'unmissable' tracks and why you should watch them!
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Saif Ali Khan in a still from Tandav.
Saif Ali Khan in a still from Tandav.
tv

Saif Ali Khan on allowing Tandav shoot inside Pataudi: 'I made an exception'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:34 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan's upcoming show Tandav was shot at his palace in Pataudi. While Saif allows film crews to rent the outdoor area, this is the first time that something has been shot inside the palace.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arshi Khan, Abhinav Shukla and Eijaz Khan, took part in the Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar task.
Arshi Khan, Abhinav Shukla and Eijaz Khan, took part in the Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar task.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Contestants talk of fake narrative woven around them

By HT Entertainment Desk | Written by Nivedita Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 02:13 PM IST
A new promo of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar shows many contestants standing up to talk about how others have spoken wrongly about them to tarnish their image.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashami Desai inside the Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Rashami Desai inside the Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin claims Rashami slammed Aly because of her, Rashami responds

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 01:31 PM IST
Rashami Desai did not name Jasmin Bhasin during her recent visit to Bigg Boss 14 house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin.
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin evicted? Fans demand her stay

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 12:21 PM IST
Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were nominated for the week on Bigg Boss 14. Rumours claim that Jasmin has been voted out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan will be seen getting angry at Rubina Dilaik, and later, crying as he announces evictions.(Colors)
Salman Khan will be seen getting angry at Rubina Dilaik, and later, crying as he announces evictions.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman scolds Rubina, cries while announcing evictions

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman Khan slammed Rubina Dilaik, had tears in his eyes while announcing eviction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly said he wants to leave so Jasmin Bhasin can play her solo game.(Colors)
Aly said he wants to leave so Jasmin Bhasin can play her solo game.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 95: Jasmin’s dad asks her to play solo, Aly wants to leave

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 12:21 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 96: Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni had a tough time after her parents' visit as they asked her to play solo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Drashti Dhami who turns a year older on January 10, has no plans to celebrate her birthday this year.
Drashti Dhami who turns a year older on January 10, has no plans to celebrate her birthday this year.
tv

Will ensure that friends who come to my birthday get a Covid test: Drashti Dhami

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 08:20 PM IST
Actor Drashti Dhami admits that she feels scared of stepping out due to the fear of getting Covid and going to a restaurant is not an option right now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant gets emotional as she watches her mom..(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant gets emotional as she watches her mom..(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena, Aamir Ali, Kamya praise Rakhi Sawant

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant showered with love and praise from former contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Kamya Panjabi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Grover rose to fame for playing multiple female characters on comedy shows.
Sunil Grover rose to fame for playing multiple female characters on comedy shows.
tv

Sunil Grover on saying yes to Tandav: 'They told me I'll wear men's clothes'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 03:24 PM IST
Actor Sunil Grover will soon be seen in an important in Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming web series, Tandav. Sunil has spoken about what attracted him to the role.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan makes Rakhi Sawant's bed.
Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan makes Rakhi Sawant's bed.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan makes Rakhi Sawant's bed as Nikki refuses to do so

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 02:21 PM IST
A new Bigg Boss 14 promo shows host Salman Khan entering the house and making Rakhi Sawant's bed as Nikki Tamboli refused to do it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar attended a wedding in Mumbai.
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar attended a wedding in Mumbai.
tv

Newlyweds Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar attend friend's wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Gauahar Khan is back from Lucknow after a work trip. She attended a friend's wedding with husband Zaid Darbar and his family in Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
When Karanvir Bohra partied with Kushal Punjabi in Goa.(Instagram)
When Karanvir Bohra partied with Kushal Punjabi in Goa.(Instagram)
tv

Karanvir Bohra remembers friend Kushal Punjabi, shares 10-year-old pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Karanvir Bohra prays for Kushal Punjabi and his family as he shares a decade-old picture with the late actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashami Desai will be seen visiting Vikas Gupta in the Bigg Boss house. (Colors)
Rashami Desai will be seen visiting Vikas Gupta in the Bigg Boss house. (Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 Rashami responds to troll alleging Vikas never supported her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Rashami Desai says she met Vikas Gupta for the first time in Yuvika Choudhary and Prince Narula's wedding in 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pavitra Punia will be seen entering the Bigg Boss 14 house in Saturday episode.
Pavitra Punia will be seen entering the Bigg Boss 14 house in Saturday episode.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan proposes to Pavitra Punia as she enters house

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 11:11 AM IST
The promo for the upcoming episode showed family members and friends of Bigg Boss 14 contestants entering the house for a short interaction with them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are rumoured to being in a relationship.
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are rumoured to being in a relationship.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Aly tells Jasmin ‘I am seeing a different Jasmin for past 3 weeks’

By HT Entertainment Desk | Written by Sweta Kaushal
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 06:30 AM IST
  • On Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, more contestants met their family members - Sonali Phogat met her daughter, Rakhi Sawant spoke to her mother and Rubina Dilaik met her sister. Viewers are saw Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin discussing a serious matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP