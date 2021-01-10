Bigg Boss 14 written update day 96: After Jasmin’s father asks her to play solo, Aly wants to leave

The family week continued on Saturday’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. While Jasmin Bhasin got to meet her parents, Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta also had their closed ones visiting the house. The episode opened with Rubina Dilaik talking to her sister, Naina. Naina told Rubina that Abhinav Shukla’s parents called her parents after they talked about divorce. However, she added that they praised the actor-duo for being brave enough to face it all alone and also open up about it. Naina then urged Rubina and Abhinav to declare about them getting back together, just like they talked about their possible divorce.

Next, Jasmin got to meet her father and mother. Her father said, “Take care of your health and focus on your target. You are here to win the trophy. Play your own game, your solo game. We want the old Jasmin back, the one who used to be happy and was always smiling.” Jasmin said that she gets angry when others say “bad things” about her. He asked her to ignore such things and concentrate on the game.

Jasmin Bhasin's parents visit her.(Colors)

Her mother also said that all the participants are nice and there need not be any personal grudges against anyone. When Jasmin asked if she did anything to embarrass them, her father said, “We understand this is a game show. It is fine. Nothing like it.” Jasmin then said, “Everyone is good, yes. I have a special attachment with Aly. We think for each other.” Her father told her, “You should play your own game, your personality is suppressed in this. I do not mean he does not care for you but you need to play solo.” Jasmin told them that ALy always gives her the priority but they insisted she must play her solo game.

Soon after the left, the housemates began teasing Aly and Jasmin that their marriage may not be possible. Earlier, whenever either hinted about a wedding, they have maintained that they will go ahead only if Jasmin’s parents agree to it. Aly shouted, “Ilham (his sister) find me someone else! I cleft everything and came here for her (Jasmin) and he (Jasmin’s father) is saying play solo!” Jasmin said that her father did not mean it for anything but the game. He meant we will be better when we play for ourselves, she added. Aly also had a serious discussion with Rahul Vaidya later when the singer said that he should not take these things too seriously. Aly told him that he felt like leaving, adding that Jasmin won’t play solo game till the time Aly is in the house. Rahul asked him not to be discouraged. When Jasmin came there, Aly told her that it would be best if he is evicted from the house. “If you go, I will also take voluntary exit and leave. I will take a bank loan and pay ₹2 crore to them (Colors, for breaking her contract),” she said as Rahul and Aly started laughing at her.

Arshi also got to meet her brother, Farhan, who had a fun time with all the housemates. Vikas also had a visitor- Rashami Desai. As soon as she came, the Naagin star asked Vikas to fight for himself. She also reminded him of his New Year resolution, to do all that he wishes, but never cry. She said that no one else had the guts to face all that Vikas had faced. Praising him, Rashami asked Vikas, “It looks lovely when you take care of Arshi and Rakhi Saswant. Why don’t you love yourself as well?”

Rashami Desai inside Bigg Boss 14 house(Colors)

When Vikas said that no one ever taught him that, Rashami told him that Bigg Boss house had given him a lot. She also asked him to not get bullied. Rashami told AlY, “Watching you on the show, I feel and even the audience feels this. You are much better player than what we are seeing. Play better for yourself. Jasmin is strong, individually. You are better than anybody inside the house, play for yourself now.” She also told Vkas that his parents love him.

Rakhi was announced as the captain as most guests voted for her. Next, Jasmin was seen pressing Aly’s forehead as she told him, “I felt like laughing when Rashami talked about personal grudges! Apna pura season to Sidharth ka khoon choos ke nikala tha (She spent her entire season harassing Sidharth Shukla). Aur usne tujhe to mere chakkar me bola, tu sahi jar aha hai, teri behen bhi to bol ke gayi (Rashami said things to you because she does not like me, even your sister told you, You are playing well).”

Bigg Boss had a surprise in store for Eijaz Khan. Pavitra Punia entered the house next and Eijaz got emotional as hey exchanged romantic moments and promised each other to be together. Eijaz also said he was worried about her her family’s reaction but she assured him that they love him. She also shared, “When I went home, my mom asked ‘Ye Eijaz ka kya hai, kya chal raha hai? (What is it about Eijaz)’ I said fine, he is nice. And she told me you make me cry. But when I said I like you, she was like ‘ok, go ahead’.”

