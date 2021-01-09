Bigg Boss 14 Rashami responds to troll alleging Vikas never supported her
TV actor and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant visited Bigg Boss 14 recently during the family week and cheered Vikas Gupta. Her visit will be seen on Saturday's episode. However, watching her in the promo, a Twitter user alleged that Vikas never supported her. She has now responded to the troll.
Claiming to be a Rashami fan, the Twitter user wrote, "Vikas did not support #RashamiDesai in the entire "Aisi Ladki" matter in #BB13. Still Rashmi came to support him in #BB14 Which shows how mentally strong and a Gem Rashami is. Lots of love to @TheRashamiDesai and Rashamians from an Asimian Proud To Be Rashamian."
Rashami had a few ugly fights with co-contestant and season winner Sidharth Shukla during her stint last year. In one of these, Sidharth made a personal dig at her, calling her 'aisi ladki'. It turned into a major issue and even host Salman Khan objected to such usage.
Rashami replied, "1st time I met him @yuvikachoudhary & @princenarula88 wedding on 21st Oct. 2018. And you can cross chk with them. If they are free to give ans they will give. Also you guys have short memories my lovelies. I’m seating in AC car & I Dont care Dog face #lier*kPig face. "
Rashami was seen entering the house for Vikas in the promo for Saturday's Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. Vikas ran towards her and she said, “The housemates did not give you the tag of ‘Mastermind’, the audience did, and you earned it. People are attacking Vikas on personal level. I want to ask Aly if he is dragging matters from outside the house because he has nothing to talk about? No one should talk about his family, he has his friends who are his family.”
