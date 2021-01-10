Bigg Boss 14: Amid rumours of Jasmin Bhasin's eviction, fans demand 'bring her back'

Fans of TV actor Jasmin Bhasin have been rallying behind her throughout her stint on the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 14. Now, amid rumours that she has been voted out, fans have been flooding internet with messages of "bring Jasmin back". On Sunday, host Salman Khan will declare the eviction for the week.

One fan wrote, "The most sad moment before this during Aly eviction and now Jasmin eviction. Why troubling our Jasly a lot @BiggBoss." Another one tweeted, "I don’t know BB14 became joke they’re keeping inside non deserving contestants like chubina and her chai pati Abhinav, Chicha, challengers few whom gave this show zero content. Jass gave full TRP but you removed her shameful. #BringJasminBhasinBack @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan."

One fan also mentioned how Salman got emotional. "What #JasmineBhasin earn is above this throphy .... Salman sir never cry in the history of bigboss & for jas eviction Salman sir also fell bad that mean she is deserving #BringJasminBhasinBack #NOBBWITHOUTJASMIN We support Jasmin from whole heartHeart exclamationHeart suit & always support her. #BringJasminBhasinBack."

Jasmin has been counted as one of the top contenders for winning Bigg Boss 14. On Saturday's episode, her parents visited as part of the family week luxury budget task and asked her to play solo. The advice did not go well with her close friend Aly Goni who initially entered the game simply to support Jasmin. Aly said he'd like to go out of the house in upcoming evictions on Sunday. An emotional Jasmin had told that she'd take a "loan from the bank and pay ₹2 crore to Colors (as part of the compensation for breaking their contract and quitting the game mid-way)" and leave the game, if Aly goes.

