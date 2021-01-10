Bigg Boss 14: Amid rumours of Jasmin Bhasin's eviction, fans demand 'bring her back'
Fans of TV actor Jasmin Bhasin have been rallying behind her throughout her stint on the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 14. Now, amid rumours that she has been voted out, fans have been flooding internet with messages of "bring Jasmin back". On Sunday, host Salman Khan will declare the eviction for the week.
One fan wrote, "The most sad moment before this during Aly eviction and now Jasmin eviction. Why troubling our Jasly a lot @BiggBoss." Another one tweeted, "I don’t know BB14 became joke they’re keeping inside non deserving contestants like chubina and her chai pati Abhinav, Chicha, challengers few whom gave this show zero content. Jass gave full TRP but you removed her shameful. #BringJasminBhasinBack @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan."
One fan also mentioned how Salman got emotional. "What #JasmineBhasin earn is above this throphy .... Salman sir never cry in the history of bigboss & for jas eviction Salman sir also fell bad that mean she is deserving #BringJasminBhasinBack #NOBBWITHOUTJASMIN We support Jasmin from whole heartHeart exclamationHeart suit & always support her. #BringJasminBhasinBack."
Jasmin has been counted as one of the top contenders for winning Bigg Boss 14. On Saturday's episode, her parents visited as part of the family week luxury budget task and asked her to play solo. The advice did not go well with her close friend Aly Goni who initially entered the game simply to support Jasmin. Aly said he'd like to go out of the house in upcoming evictions on Sunday. An emotional Jasmin had told that she'd take a "loan from the bank and pay ₹2 crore to Colors (as part of the compensation for breaking their contract and quitting the game mid-way)" and leave the game, if Aly goes.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif Ali Khan on allowing Tandav shoot inside Pataudi: 'I made an exception'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Contestants talk of fake narrative woven around them
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin claims Rashami slammed Aly because of her, Rashami responds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin evicted? Fans demand her stay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman scolds Rubina, cries while announcing evictions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 95: Jasmin’s dad asks her to play solo, Aly wants to leave
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will ensure that friends who come to my birthday get a Covid test: Drashti Dhami
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena, Aamir Ali, Kamya praise Rakhi Sawant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunil Grover on saying yes to Tandav: 'They told me I'll wear men's clothes'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan makes Rakhi Sawant's bed as Nikki refuses to do so
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Newlyweds Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar attend friend's wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karanvir Bohra remembers friend Kushal Punjabi, shares 10-year-old pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 Rashami responds to troll alleging Vikas never supported her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan proposes to Pavitra Punia as she enters house
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Aly tells Jasmin ‘I am seeing a different Jasmin for past 3 weeks’
- On Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, more contestants met their family members - Sonali Phogat met her daughter, Rakhi Sawant spoke to her mother and Rubina Dilaik met her sister. Viewers are saw Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin discussing a serious matter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox