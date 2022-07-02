Bigg Boss 14’s Nikki Tamboli on testing Covid positive: I just couldn’t breathe at one point

Reality starlet Nikki Tamboli was shooting for her song in Delhi when her health started deteriorating. She experienced high fever, severe cold and cough leading to chest and body pain. “I neglected the symptoms initially assuming it’s a weather change. However, when I was coming back to Mumbai in my flight, I just couldn’t breathe at one point. My head was blasting in pain but I had to keep quite as I didn’t want to make others uncomfortable,” Tamboli recalls.

Tamboli tested Covid -19 positive on Saturday morning and she informed everyone about it on Instagram. This is the second time Tamboli contracted the virus. She shares, “The virus this time has definitely taken a toll on my health. I am completely numb right now. My friends , family and people around me are so concerned about my health.”

For Tamboli more than the virus attacking her, it infecting his father was more worrisome. “It’s very frightening . My father and I were in different cities when we contracted the virus. Despite us taking all the safety precautions this virus has gotten into us,” the Bigg Boss 14 contestant mentions, adding her father is on the road of recovery.

Tamboli is currently isolating and reveals how she was supposed to fly to Dubai on Saturday afternoon, however, currently she is recuperating.

Earlier Tamboli shared a text post on Instagram that read, “Hello everyone, I have tested positive for Covid-19 with heavy symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself where I am taking necessary precautions. Humble request to the one’s who have come in my contact to get themselves tested at the earliest! and urge people to wear mask and continue to follow the Covid protocols (sic).”