Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta's mother has denied having any personal conversations with Arshi Khan, who said on the show that she'd spoken with Vikas' mom about their strained relationship.

In an interview, Vikas' mother, Sharda, said that she had no such conversation with Arshi, and that this might be her gameplan.

She told SpotboyE, “I have no clue what Arshi Khan is talking about. Yes, I did speak to her two-and-a-half years back but there was nothing personal that I shared with her that she is using it against Vikas. Don’t know it might be her game plan but I never spoke anything with Arshi Khan whatsoever that she is accusing Vikas and there is such a big issue made out of it."

Previously, Arshi had said on the show that Vikas had abandoned his mother. She'd said, "She needed him but he did not help her. His mother called and told me that Vikas had asked her to not talk to me. She also told me that Vikas does not take care of her. She needs ₹50,000 for her medicines etc. Vikas did not take care of her, he even kicked her out of his house and sent her away to Dehradun."

Vikas, however, has said that his mother and brother have distanced themselves from him ever since he came out publicly as bisexual. “My brother Sid and my mother left my home some time ago, things had gone very bad after I disclosed my bisexuality to the world. My family finds it embarrassing to have me around them. They don’t want to be seen with me,” Vikas had told The Times of India last year.

His mother had denied these allegations, and written in a social media post that they'd cut off ties with Vikas for different reasons and that she doesn't 'intend to carry on with this blame game'.

