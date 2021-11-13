Bigg Boss 15: Kashmera Shah slams Tejasswi Prakash for thinking about 'telecast' during chat with Karan Kundrra

Kashmera Shah was disappointed after she heard Tejasswi Prakash talk about how her connection with Karan Kundrra would appear on Bigg Boss 15. In a recent episode of the reality show, Karan and Tejasswi were talking about their relationship.

In a clip, shared by Kashmera Shah as well, Karan Kundrra informs Tejasswi Prakash about his personality traits. Mentioning that he's ‘extremely honest’, he concludes his side of the chat by saying, “Bus tujhe yehi batana tha (I just wanted to tell you this.)”

Reacting to his statements, Tejasswi tells him, “Mujhe koi farak nahi padta ke gharwalo ko tere-mere beech kya hai wo dikhe na dikhe, mujhe koi farak nahi padta agar telecast mein humari chemistry establish ho na ho. Mere dil mein jo tere liye hai na, wo sirf tujhe feel hona chahiye (I don't care if the housemates see our bond, I don't care if our chemistry is visible in the show's telecast, all I care is you feeling what I feel for you).”

Kashmera took to Twitter to react to the moment. “Was believing everything that #KaranKundrra said and was totally feeling #TejasswiPrakash till she spoke about how their love would be shown in the telecast. When one is in love how can your mind think about a telecast? I thought #lovewasblind #bb15 @ColorsTV @VootSelect.”

Karan and Tejasswi, much like Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, met in the Bigg Boss house and have been coming close. Last month, during an episode of Bigg Boss 15, Karan told Akasa Singh that he has a crush on Tejasswi.

“You already know, I have a crush on her (Tejasswi Prakash) hai vo comedy life mein thodi si, (she has a humorous nature) extremely cute hai, achhi bandi hai (she is very cute and a good girl),” he said on the show. On a few occasions, Tejasswi and Karan have also been seen comforting each other inside the house.

