Bigg Boss 15 promo: Salman Khan grooves to Jungle Hai Aadhi Raat Hai, says ‘Tiger is back’. Watch video

Salman Khan can be seen dancing to one of his hit songs in the latest promo of his upcoming reality show, Bigg Boss 15. The new season of the show is set to premiere on Saturday night, October 2.

The new video opened with Salman Khan grooving alongside a group of dancers as Jungle Hai Aadhi Raat Hai played in the background. The song was originally picturised on Salman and Karisma Kapoor for their 1999 film Biwi No 1, which also featured Sushmita Sen.

Salman was also surrounded by top participants from the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3. Gunjan Sinha, Somansh Dangwal, Sohail Khan Sultan and Aman could be seen in the promo. The performance ended with Salman Khan folding his hands before making a roaring sound and telling the camera, “Tiger is back”.

Pratik Sehajpal became the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15 after he chose to quit the race for the winner’s trophy on Bigg Boss OTT. At a special media event last month, the makers announced that Bigg Boss OTT finalists Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat will also be part of Bigg Boss 15. Actor Donal Bisht and Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz's brother and doctor Umar Riaz were also confirmed as participants.

Promos released last week have revealed that actors Karan Kundrra and Simba Nagpal, Tejasswi Prakash and singer Akasa Singh will also be seen on the reality show. Actors Vidhi Pandya and Vishal Kotian are also rumoured to be contestants on the show this year.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15 promo: Tejasswi Prakash sets the stage on fire to Paani Paani, Akasa Singh confirmed as contestant

The new season will see contestants staying in a ‘jungle’ set-up instead of the usual Bigg Boss house, fighting for basic amenities before they enter the main house. Talking about the new theme, host Salman Khan had said at the event, "The facilities that contestants will get this time will be lesser than before. They will only get a tiny survival kit but will be scolded by Bigg Boss, punished, luxury budgets will be slashed.”