Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia shows the mirror to Ieshaan Sehgaal for romancing Meisha Iyer: ‘You look stupid outside’
tv

Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia shows the mirror to Ieshaan Sehgaal for romancing Meisha Iyer: ‘You look stupid outside’

Bigg Boss 15's wild contestant Rajiv Adatia schooled his longtime friend Ieshaan Sehgaal for romancing with Meisha Iyer in the house. Rajiv says, “I know you for a long time now, you can't fall in love in 3 days."
Rajiv Adatia blasts longtime friend Ieshaan Sehgaal for ongoing romance with Meisha Iyer(Instagram)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 03:48 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Former model and Instagram influencer Rajiv Adatia has now entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a wild card entry. In a latest promo shared by Colors TV, Rajiv can be seen schooling his longtime friend, Ieshaan Sehgaal for professing his love for Meisha Iyer on National television.

In the latest clip shared by Colors TV on Instagram, Rajiv talks to Ieshaan about his ongoing romance with Meisha and says: “You came on this show for a reason. What are you doing in the show?" To which Ieshaan replies saying, "I thought I wouldn't sustain in this show." Rajiv then says, "I am sorry, I am not going to listen to you."

He further tells Ieshaan, “I know you for a long time now, you can't fall in love in 3 days. I do not expect this from you Ieshaan. You are like love love love every time. You look stupid outside. You are creating the opposite image that you wanted to create." He further adds: “Kitni jhuthi kasmein khata hai tu. (You are taking false vows here) Let me tell you, it's a bit no no. You cannot rely on anyone here. You know what promises you made outside."

Last week, Ieshaan went on his knees and told Miesha that he loves her. He said, “will you be my Maieshaan?”. Reacting to which she blushed and said “I love you too." A few moments later, the two danced to ‘Ishq Vala Love’.

Earlier, a promo from the show went viral, where the couple was spotted hugging and kissing each other with many fans terming their relationship as the most "fast-paced love affair ever". Show host, Salman also schooled the couple for their intimacy on the show during Weekend Ka Vaar and asked them to keep a check on what they are doing and how would it be looking on TV. 

