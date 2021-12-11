Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan slams men of the house for being mean to women, says 'laanat hai' again

Salman Khan will be seen pulling up the male contestants, especially Karan Kundrra, for mistreating the women in the Bigg Boss house in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar.

Colors TV shared a promo from the upcoming episode in which Salman Khan was seen giving the housemates a piece of his mind. The promo features snapshots of Rajiv Adatia shouting at Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra criticising Tejasswi Prakash and Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh arguing with her. The video also featured Pratik Sehajpal yelling at Rashmi Desai as well.

Following the glimpses, Salman asks the men if they behave similarly at their respective homes. He then asks Karan, “Aap dono ka jo rishta hai, kya ho gaya hai? (What happened to your relationship?) Karan, you should be ashamed of yourself. Ye humara ghar (Is this our house)? Embarrassing man!”

Karan tries to defend himself but Salman says, “It's all in your hands.” He then adds, “This all is bulls**t.” The video ends with Salman saying 'laanat hai'. At a point, Shamita was also seen tearing up.

Last week, Salman put Karan on the spot for his violent behaviour. The Bigg Boss 15 host got angry with Karan for pushing Pratik. “Karan, beech beech me aapki akal kaha ghaas charne jaati hai? Aapke paas jab shabd nahi hote hain tab aap haath pair chalane par utar aate ho (Karan, what happens to your good sense at times? When you do not find words to respond with, you start getting physical),” he asked.

“Mai andar aa jaun, ghar ke andar? Mujhe utha ke patak kar dikhao (I will come inside the house. I dare you to pick me and slam me down),” he added.

This week, the contestants played for the Ticket to Finale. Currently, contestants in the running for the Bigg Boss 15 trophy are Karan, Shamita, Tejasswi, Pratik, Rajiv and Nishant Bhat. The show also has a few contestants from earlier seasons. These include Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh, who are playing the game as VIPs.