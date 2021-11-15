Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty upset over Raqesh Bapat’s unannounced exit, says ‘he runs away when going gets tough’

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode had a bummer for Shamita Shetty. The actor learned about her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat's exit from host Salman Khan and was upset for not being aware of the development. Now a few reports hint at Shamita also walking out of the show on health grounds.

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty had met on Bigg Boss OTT and grown close. They have confessed to having feelings for each other. It was only recently that Raqesh joined Shamita on Bigg Boss 15. But Shamita was upset and angry as to why Raqesh didn't tell her about his plans to quit the show.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan announced that no evictions would take place because two contestants are already out of the show. When Shamita inquired who the second contestant was (after Afsana Khan who was ousted from the show for trying to hurt herself with a knife), Salman took Raqesh's name and said the actor had quit the show on health grounds. He also confirmed that Raqesh would not be returning to the house again.

This did not go down well with Shamita, who wondered why did Raqesh enter the Bigg Boss 15 house at all when he had to quit soon after. She was seen getting upset and telling co-contestant Neha Bhasin, "He shouldn't have come, as soon as the going gets tough, he runs away. At least stand and fight. I knew anyways he's leaving as something was off. He knew he was going, he knew it and he didn't tell me."

A few media reports are hinting at Shamita's exit as well.

Raqesh had been supporting Shamita on social media before he entered the house a few days back. He had to quit the show due to pain in the abdomen and is currently recuperating. “Health is always the first priority, @RaQesh19 is doing better as per the updates we are getting from the team. Overwhelmed with the love and support from all of you. God Bless #RaqeshBapat," his sister Sheetal Bapat had written on Twitter.