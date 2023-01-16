Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik says he has lost trust in Sajid Khan. Here's why

When Abdu Rozik made an exit from Bigg Boss 16, it was revealed that he had to complete the shoot of an international project. The Tajikistan singer recently talked about his bond with the contestants of the show and addressed his thoughts about contestant Sajid Khan. (Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Here is why Abdu Rozik is out of the show)

In an interview with Koimoi, Abdu Rozik was asked about the dynamic he shared with contestant Sajid Khan in the Bigg Boss house. In the Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia birthday episode, Sajid Khan had wrote 'I love Tatti' on his back, which drew a lot of criticism from netizens and even Salman Khan had to school the filmmaker. Abdu Rozik talked about the incident and said, “In real life, sometimes it’s not good. Whole show seeing, whole duniya seeing. My father-mother seeing. I’m thinking. Bro Sajid told me ‘(I’ll) write I love Nimrit.’ I told Happy Birthday like this (write). He didn’t tell me (what he wrote). How I see my back, what he’s writing. trust him. I trust bro Sajid. After this I’m like not much trusting him. After this I’m became sad, If your best friend only making on your back. like this for the whole world to see – this is not good.”

This weekend, even Sajid Khan made an exit from the Bigg Boss house. Several of his housemates including Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and and Shiv Thakare are seen crying as they hear the announcement. In his farewell speech, Sajid was seen crying as he joined his hands and said, “Jo jo mere kisi se bhi jhagde ho, haath jorke mafi mangta hu. Lekin aap logo ka bahut support raha (I fold my hands to apologise to all those I fought with. But you people supported me a lot).”

Bigg Boss is in its 16th season, which airs Monday to Friday at 10pm. The show airs on Saturday and Sunday at 9pm on ColorsTV. The program is hosted by Salman Khan who joined the reality show in its fourth season. MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta among others are the popular contestants on the show.

