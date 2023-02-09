Bigg Boss 16 finalist Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets emotional seeing her journey; fans call her 'real winner'. Watch

Bigg Boss 16's grand finale is only days away. Ahead of Thursday's episode, ColorsTV shared a promo on Instagram, where Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, one of the finalists on the show, was seen standing on a podium and watching her journey amid cheering fans. Bigg Boss himself praised the actor for her stint on the show, and admitted he was biased towards her. Fans also took to the comments section and said they were convinced Priyanka will win Bigg Boss 16. Also read: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 in surprise eviction

In the promo, Priyanka could not stop laughing as fans clapped and cheered for her as she stood on stage. Bigg Boss's voice was heard in the background. He said in the promo of the upcoming episode, "Jab jab Bigg Boss 16 ka naam liya jayega aap ki awaaz logon ke zehan mein zarur aayegi. Main bhi aaj danke ki chot par biased ho raha hoon kyunki Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, apki awaz hamare dilon tak zaroor pahuch chuki hai (whenever there is any talk of Bigg Boss 16, your name will definitely be taken. Today I am being biased towards you without any care as Priyanka, your voice has touched all our hearts)."

Listening to Bigg Boss' praise, an emotional Priyanka covered her mouth in shock, and said, "Aaj ka din kabhi na bhulne wala din hai (I will never forget this day)." Fans flooded the comments section of the promo video, and said Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was the most deserving contestant on the show, with some predicting she will win Bigg Boss 16. One commented, "Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the winner, queen." Another one said, "Trophy toh pari ki hai (Bigg Boss 16 trophy is Priyanka's), her journey is a rollercoaster ride." One person also wrote, "Priyanka jitegi kyuki (she will win because) she deserves it." Others left comments like 'winner of Bigg Boss 16', and 'Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the real winner'.

Bigg Boss 16 grand finale will reportedly be held on February 12 and will be hosted by Salman Khan. The last couple of weekend episode were hosted by choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar in Salman's place. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was the last contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot are the top 5 finalists.

