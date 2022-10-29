Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan lashes out at contestants for nominating Abdu Rozik, tells him to leave the show

Salman Khan seems to be in mood to play a prank on the Bigg Boss 16 contestants in order to teach them a lesson about putting Abdu Rozik in nominations, thinking that he won't be voted out by the viewers as he is “strong”. A new promo shows Salman asking Abdu Rozik to walk out of the house as he has been evicted.

Colors shared the promo on social media and captioned it, “Salman ne di ek shocking khabar, kya aaj Abdu jaayenge iss ghar se baahar? (Salman gave a shocking news, will Abdu walk out of the house)?” The video shows Salman Khan getting angry at the contestants and saying, “Aap Abdu ko nominate karte rahte ho bol ke ki strong hai, strong hai. Nateeja dekhna hai aapko. Abdu chhod ke jara hai yaha se (You all keep on nominating Abdu thinking that he is strong. Do you want to see the result? Now Abdu is leaving the house)." The video shows several contestants in shock and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia breaking down as soon as Salman announces Abdu's eviction.

A viewer commented on the promo video, “Nimrit ki overacting check karo.” Another wrote, "I know he is not going anywhere but I think this is really important for everyone to know how much he is important in the house." One more viewer commented, “Abdu is not going anywhere. He is the soul of #BiggBoss16 #ShiBdu best bond. Shiv ko shock lagega also Abdu pai prank na kro bechara pehle se nomination se tension mai tha (Shiv will be shocked, please don't play a prank on Abdu, he is already tense for being in nominations). Watching @biggboss only for #AbduRozik and #ShivThakare.” A comment alo read, “Abdu, yeh nhi jaa sakta. Sab boring hojaega (he can't go, everything will be boring without him).”

Many viewers also claimed Salman Khan was angry for Abdu being nominated by the contestants as he reportedly stars in his film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

