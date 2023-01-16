Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's mother says 'don't give it a tag of love angle' to his equation with Tina Datta

Bigg Boss 16's contestant Shalin Bhanot's mother Sunita Bhanot has talked about her son's equation with co-contestant Tina Datta. She expressed that the two are good friends, and 'don't give it tag of love angle'. She also said her son did not fake his feelings for the camera and tried to maintain a good friendship with Tina by supporting her. Last week, Shalin's mother Sunita marked her presence on the show in the house along with Tina's mom, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father, MC Stan's mother among others. She revealed Shalin's game was getting off track and looking ‘bekar (bad)’. (Also read: Tina Datta tells her mom to remain calm in front of Shalin Bhanot's mother on Bigg Boss 16: ‘Koi tamasha nahi chahiye’)

In the recent episode, Tina and Shalin questioned each other's feelings as he accused her of faking her emotions on camera. Also, the host of the show, Salman Khan scolded the two regarding their closeness during MC Stan's new year concert. Tina said that she was not falling in love with Shalin, as both of them almost shared a kiss as they danced together, which was noticed by other inmates. In the family week, both Shalin and Tina's mothers advised them to focus on their respective games and not to fall for each other.

In a conversation with India Today, Sunita Bhanot talked about her son's equation with Tina, and said, “As a viewer, we can feel that, from Shalin's end, it was never for the camera. Many a time, apne ko peeche karke, support kiya hai (He has supported his friends by keeping himself behind). This is the beauty of their equation. Dosti ek bohot khoobsurat rishta hota hain aur usne dosti nibhaayi hain. (Friendship is a very beautiful bond, he has done his best to keep his friendship alive). It is not done if viewers give it a tag of love angle.”

She continued further and said, “When we stay together in an institute, toh dosti hoti hain. You can't survive alone in this world. You need someone or another. Sometimes, kisi ke saath friendship zyada hoti hain kisi ke saath kam hoti hain But use relationship ya rishta, aise tags ke saath judge nahi kiya jaa sakta. (We are closer to someone in friendship than another, but we cannot give it a tag of relationship). It is too soon to be giving any name to their equation. ”

Bigg Boss 16 premiered on ColorsTV on October 1, 2022. The show airs Monday to Friday at 10 pm. Bigg Boss 16 airs on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on ColorsTV. The show is hosted by actor Salman Khan. Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik made voluntary exist from the house.

