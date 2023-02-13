Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare surprises MC Stan after win, Nimrit says ‘haqq se mandali jeet gaye'. Watch

Rapper MC Stan, who bagged the winner's trophy at Bigg Boss 16 finale on Sunday, gave a press conference where he shared that he couldn't believe at first when host Salman Khan called out his name as the winner. Now, in a video that has surfaced online, the rapper was seen re-uniting with his 'Mandali' member Shiv Thakare who interrupted him during his rapping to give him a tight hug and congratulate him. (Also read: Salman Khan had to hug MC Stan to make him believe he really won Bigg Boss 16: 'I couldn't understand if sir was joking')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stan defeated Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gauatam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary - who were among the top finalists - to win the trophy. With the winner's trophy, MC Stan won a cash prize of ₹31.80 lakhs along with the trophy and a car. Now, in a video that has surfaced online, MC Stan was seen rapping at the press conference where he was suddenly interrupted by his 'Mandali' member and co-finalist Shiv Thakare. Shiv appeared from behind and surprised Stan saying "big fan, Sir, big fan!" A visibly surprised Stan got up and gave Shiv a tight hug. The two contestants then went on to interact for a brief while. Shiv also took to Instagram to congratulate him and wrote: "Aakhir Hum Jeet Gaye (winning cup and heart emoticon) Congrats Maam @m___c___stan for lifting the Trophy and becoming Winner of Bigg Boss 16. Haq Se Mandali (love emoticon) Trophy Mandali Hi Leke Aayi."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, another contestant of Bigg Boss who seemed content to see Stan winning was Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who appeared before the paparazzi to say that she is very happy with the results, because she had already predicted either MC Stan or Shiv Thakare to win. On being asked whether she is happy that MC Stan won, she said, "Of course jab mein nikli thi tabhi mein boli thi ki ek side mein Shiv hona chahiye aur ek side mein Stan, real logon ko jeetna chahiye...haqq se mandali jeet gaye!" (When I was out, then only I wanted Shiv on one side and MC Stan on the other side. The real people should win) She took to Instagram Stories to congratulate MC Stan and said, “So so happy for you at MC Stan #WinnerBiggBoss16. Congratulations @shivthakare on being the runner-up. #haqsemandali.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, talking about his victory on the reality show, MC Stan had said in a press statement, “I have my ardent fans to thank for this incredible and unbelievable victory. When I entered the house, I felt like a misfit because I didn’t know how the game worked and everyone else seemed to know what they were doing."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON