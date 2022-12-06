Bigg Boss 16: Viewers are doubtful as Sumbul Touqeer Khan nominates Shaleen Bhanot, say 'koi evict hota hi nahi'

Bigg Boss 16 may finally see an eviction this week. The promo for the upcoming episode shows a glimpse of the special nomination episode. It features Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Archana Gautam, Shaleen Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Tina Datta in the confession room as they nominate their housemates for elimination. However, viewers aren't convinced as there have hardly been any evictions in nine weeks since the show went on air. The evictions were cancelled last weekend as well. (Also read: Ashneer Grover rejected Bigg Boss offer, says 'Only failed people go there')

The promo shows Archana possibly nominating Tina for taking Shaleen's support and saying, “Ab pyaar bolo, uske behalf pe wo strong banna chahti hain (Call it love or whatever, she wants to become strong on his behalf).” A glimpse of an upset Tina is shown in the promo.

The promo further shows Shaleen nominating someone he had thought “as a friend since day one”. It then shows a glimpse of an emotional Sumbul naming Shaleen and saying, “Kyunki wo past mein jeete hain, kisi ko neecha dikhaoge to jab uska time aayega to wo bhi neecha dikhayega (He lives in the past, if you demean someone, when the time comes, that person will also demean you).”

Many speculated that Shaleen, Tina, Sumbul, Nimrit and MC Stan are among those nominated for the upcoming evictions this week. However, many also called out the show for not evicting contestants every week.

A viewer commented, “Elemenate (sic) to kisi ko bi nahi karte ho esa kasye maza ayega Bhai (You do not evict anyone, how will this be fun then).” Another wrote, “Arry jab nikalna hi nahi hai to nominate ka drama kyu karte ho bhai (When you don't evict anyone at all then why do this drama of nominations).” A comment also read, “Humko bewakoof samjha hai bhakk koi evict hota he nahi befaaltu mai nominations ka naatak kyu? (You think we are fools. What rubbish. No one gets nominated, why this nomination drama)?”

