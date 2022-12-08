Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta weeps bitterly after Soundarya Sharma alleges she took her food, pleads to be sent home

A new incident inside the house of the reality show Bigg Boss 16 made contestant Tina Datta weep and ask the team to let her go. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the official account of the show posted a video where Tima wept after being accused by Soundarya Sharma of taking her food. She pleaded to the show's team to send her home. (Also Read | Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De re-enters house as wildcard, teases Tina Datta by giving Shaleen Bhanot a long hug)

The video began with Tina sitting alone inside a room. Shalin Bhanot came to her asking what happened as he made her seat next to himAs Shalin held her hand, Tina said, "I didn't take her tofu. Every time she thinks I took her food. Why will I take her food? Har time bolti hai mera conscience kharab hai, mera yeh kharab hai, mera woh kharab hai (She says every time that I've a bad conscience)." Soundarya Sharma entered the room with wild card entry Sreejita De and said, "Aap phirse rorahe ho. Shalin wahi par the (You are crying again. Shalin was there)."

At this, Tina got up and was about to leave the room when Soundarya said, "This is exaggeration made to another level." Tina asked, "I am exaggerating?" As Soundarya raised her voice, Tina cried and said, "Why are you even yelling at me when I'm not even talking to you? Did I come to you?" Soundarya shouted back, "Why are you yelling at me?"

As the video continued, Tina wept and told Shalin that Soundarya was trying to make her ‘the villain’ in the house while he tried to console her. Sitting alone, Tina looked at the camera and said, “Please send me home. I'm done Bigg Boss. I don't want to stay. I'm very happy at home. People love me a lot at home. They don't speak so negatively abput me.” The video ended with Tina wiping her tears.

