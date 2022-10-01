Bigg Boss 16: When and where to watch the Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss 16 is all set to return to the small screen on Saturday. With Salman Khan as host once again, the show will however be quite different from the previous seasons. The show has ‘circus’ as its theme this year and will have Bigg Boss not outside but living inside the house. Here's when and where to watch the reality show. Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan takes off contestant's blindfold in new promo

The Bigg Boss 16 premiere will air on Colors on October 1 (Saturday) at 9:30 pm and will continue on Sunday as well at the same time. After the premiere, the show will air on Colors at 10 pm on weekdays.

If you cannot catch the show on television, you can watch it on the go on OTT platform, Voot Select. A subscription of atleast ₹299 a year will be required to get access to the show.

Unlike earlier seasons, Salman will now host Weekend Ka Vaar episodes on Friday and Saturday. A new interactive segment on Sunday is said to be introduced this season.

While some of the total 15 contestants will be introduced on Saturday, the rest will enter the house on Sunday. A few contestants have already been confirmed, the rest will be revealed only during the two-day premiere. Singer Abdu Rozik has been introduced by Salman as the first Bigg Boss 16 contestant in one of the promos.

Other promos hint that rapper MC Stan, popularly called Basti Ka Hasti, Sumbul Touqeer Khan of Imlie fame, Udaariyaan actors Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chaudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia of Choti Sardarni fame, Gautam Vig, Rajasthani singer-dancer Gori Nagori, Naamkaran actor Gautam Vig might possibly be the other contestants on the show.

Others who are rumoured to have made it to the list are Bigg Boss 2 winner Shiv Thakare, TV actors Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot and Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui.

