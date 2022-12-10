Bigg Boss 16 promo: Will Shalin Bhanot sacrifice 25 lakh to save Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer?

Bigg Boss 16's host Salman Khan gave a new task to contestant Shalin Bhanot. Shalin was supposed to press the buzzer in order to save his friends Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer from getting evicted. Salman brought a twist in the task and said this could be possible only after ₹25 lakh get deducted from the cash prize. Along with Tina and Sumbul, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan are also nominated for this week's eviction. Fans reacted to the promo video of weekend's episode. (Also read: Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chaudhary finally reveals what's in her heart, breaks down; 'Mujhe shaadi karni hai')

A promo of the upcoming episode showed Shalin in a lot of confusion while taking a decision of saving his friends at the cost of ₹25 lakh getting deducted from winner's prize money.

Colors TV shared the promo on their social media handle with the caption, “Shalin phassa hai gambhir sthiti mein. Tina aur Sumbul ko bachaane ke liye kya woh dega 25 lakh ki bali? (Shalin is in a difficult situation. Will he going to save Tina and Sumbul at the cost of 25 lakh?)."

The promo opened with Salman Khan giving a task to Shalin Bhanot. Salman said, “Tina aur Sumbul mai se koi bhi beghar na ho toh aap buzzer dabaayenge lekin pachees lakh nikaal diye jaayenge (If you want save Tina and Sumbul from getting evicted from the house, then you have to press the buzzer but 25 lakh would be deducted).” Then, he begun the countdown 1, 2…3. Immediately, Shalin said, “Sir, ek second (Sir, one second).” The clip ended with Salman saying, “Ab dekhte hai ki kon iss ghar se beghar hoti hai (Let's see who will leave the house).” Shalin said, “Nhi nhi (No, no).”

Reacting to the promo video, one person commented, “Why Shalin, who chooses among them..what is this disgusting narration. I hate Shalin and Tina.” Another person wrote, “Sumbul ko nikaalo (Please evict Sumbul), can't tolerate her.” Other person commented, “Dono ko hi bhejdo yaar Bigg boss (Please send both of them out of this house).” “Why is Sumbul in bottom 2? You think audience are fools? Your daughter Nimrit should have been as per votes”, added another.

