Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande says Vicky Jain ‘used her’ in fresh fight, fans fear they will divorce soon

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of the two married couples inside the Bigg Boss house. The new promo from one of the upcoming episodes of the show features Ankita and Vicky having an ugly fight inside the house. Ankita even says that Vicky as always been 'shaatir' and used her from the beginning. (Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt screams at Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma calls her ‘chudail’ as Vicky Jain looks on)

Ankita says Vicky used her

Ankita Lokhande and Vikki Jain had another fight in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

The new promo shows Vicky reading out a new statement that goes, "Vicky bhaiya ko dimaag ke makaan mein na bhejta toh aur bhala mein kya karta (If I hadn't sent Vicky to the Dimaag house then what else would I have done with him?)" Vicky laughs at this, but Ankita immediately notices his expression and says, "Daant phad ke hass raha hai... itni khushi ho rahi he tereko yaha se jaane ki (You are laughing with all your teeth out! Are you really so happy to leave this place)?"

As Vicky tries to talk to Ankita in the second part of the promo, she says, "Bhool ja ki hum shaadisuda he (Forget that we are married)!" She then adds, "Tu pehle se aisa hi tha... shaatir, tune mereko use kiya hai (You were always this wicked... you used me)." Ankita is then seen breaking down in tears.

In another promo shared by Voot, Ankita and Vicky are seen sitting in the main room area, and talking about their issues. When Ankita says why is he going around solving other people's problems, Vicky says he is disrespecting and admits he cannot keep this relationship in a a good state so he is not saying anything to her. Vicky adds that he is always wrong, and since she is Ankita Lokhande, she is always going to be right. Vicky even says he is a failure in the same promo.

Ankita had earlier talked about late actor and ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, who died in 2020. Ankita got teary-eyed during the conversation with Abhishek. "I only feel proud talking about him. I feel good talking about him. He is family," she said.

Reacting to their fight, a user commented, “He is just jealous.... nothing else.” Another said, "Inka divorce karake hi manenge bigboss (Bigg Boss will make sure that they divorce soon)." A comment read, “Vicky bhaiya is the mastermind of this season and is here to play the game.” “Feeling sad for ankita vicky never understand her feelings,” read a second comment.

What Ankita had said about participating with Vicky

Before entering the house, Ankita had told PTI, “I never thought I could be a Bigg Boss contestant. I try to stay away from controversies. I don’t like to fight. I’ve always seen people on Bigg Boss fighting and arguing with each other but over the years things have changed on the show. There’s a certain boundary right now. For me, that was the first thing. The other thing is that I have Vicky by my side. I'm an emotional person. So, having my partner with me on the show is going to be a big support and strength.”

