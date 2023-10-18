Bigg Boss 17: Rashami Desai feels 'Abhishek Kumar's fake', wants him to understand the show is different every year

Rashami Desai, who participated in Bigg Boss earlier, has said that she enjoyed watching Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, and Munawar Faruqui on Bigg Boss 17. However, she added that Abhishek Kumar, who is also a contestant on Bigg Boss 17, needs to understand that the show is 'different every year'. Salman Khan kickstarted the seventeenth season of his hit reality show over the weekend and Udaariyaan actor Abhishek Kumar also entered the Bigg Boss house. (Also read: Abhishek's fight with ex Isha is fake, claims Archana Gautam)

Rashami's post

Rashami Desai has already started watching Bigg Boss 17 and has shared her opinions.

Rashami wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Vicky bhaiya ki masti aur ankudi ki silent feeling (heart emoji) Munnar ka suljha pan manara ki cutness + ghabrahat (ladki ko dum Ghar main hona chahiye) love it. (Love Vicky's fun and Ankita's feelings. Mannara's cuteness and Munawar's common sense, I love it all). Only Abhishek needs to understand the Bigg Boss is different every year. And I felt his fake. The way he fights."

Archana Gautam claims Abhishek is lying

Earlier in the day, former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam claimed that Abhishek allegedly lied about Isha Malviya, his former girlfriend. Reportedly, neither Abhishek, nor Isha, were aware of the other's participation in the game of Bigg Boss this year.

Sharing a video featuring herself, Archana wrote on social media, "Bahut jhuta hai bhai yeh Abhishek toh ab dekho duniya ko kya dikha raha hai ki esse sharif koi nahi. Janta pagal nahi sab dikhta hai planning ka game (Abhishek is a big liar, see what he is showing to the world. The public is not a fool, they can see the planning game).”

Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 premiered on October 15 and airs from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV and JioCinema.

