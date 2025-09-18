‘Aison ko roz maar ke Chambal ki nadi mein fenk dete hain’: Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal makes shocking remarks for Nehal

With Season 19, Bigg Boss is finally back in full form, organising tasks that bring out the true personalities of the contestants. The recent captaincy task showed Tanya Mittal and Nehal Chudasama getting into an ugly fight. While Nehal kept calm, Tanya was seen kicking Nehal and making nasty remarks, which has the internet bashing her. Tanya Mittal makes nasty remarks about Nehal Chudasama during a physical fight in Bigg Boss 19.

Tanya Mittal getting aggressive with Nehal Chudasama during task

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 saw contestants as “lootere” (dacoits) for a task. Bigg Boss divided the house into two teams — Team A: Nehal, Farrhana, Baseer, Gaurav, Pranit, Kunickaa and Awez; Team B: Tanya, Neelam, Ashnoor, Abhishek, Zeishaan, Shehbaz and Mridul. Amaal (captain of the house) acted as the sanchalak (supervisor). The task involved a member collecting gold biscuits and sacks from a boat and passing them to another contestant from their team, who would then put the biscuits in the sack and defend it from being stolen by the other team. The women of the house decided to go first from both teams.

While Nehal tried to steal sacks from Tanya’s team, Tanya was seen getting aggressive while defending them. She was seen pushing Nehal hard and even kicking her while sending her back to her spot. Not only this, she was also heard saying, “Iske jaise main roz uthake patakti hoon, aaye kabhi factory mein (I pick up and slam people like her every day, let her come to the factory once)," and “Roz maarte hain aison ko aur Chambal ki nadi mein fenk dete hain (We beat such people daily and throw them into the Chambal river)."

Internet bashes Tanya Mittal

Her remarks irked viewers, with many believing she mistreats her employees. One of the comments read, “So uncivilised.” Another wrote, “Look at her grip, she is so vile and pathetic.” Another said, “She’s evil.” A different viewer commented, “She’s a bully under that façade. Other people bullied someone else on her behalf, and she was happy with it. That mask fell, and her bully came out in the task.” Another noted, “Tanya is so vile, I don’t know how Nehal controlled herself.” Another comment read, “This is so cheap! Tanya showed her true colours in the task today.” One more remarked, “She is the real villain. Hope Salman Khan calls her out this WKW.”

Many internet users also praised Nehal for not losing her calm and giving it back to Tanya through her performance in the task. During the same task, even Amaal was heard calling Tanya out for her remarks, asking her not to say such things. However, Tanya didn't seem to stop.

About Bigg Boss 19

The reality show kicked off on 24 August with a new theme of “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar” (Government of the Housemates). The theme states that the house will be run by the contestants’ decisions and that Bigg Boss will not interfere in the matter.

Last Weekend Ka Vaar, Farah Khan hosted in Salman’s absence and gave a reality check to many contestants, also announcing a double eviction that ended Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia’s journey in the house. This week, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Nehal Chudasama and Pranit More have been nominated for eviction.