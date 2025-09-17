Amaal Mallik should get pulled out of Bigg Boss 19, Gauahar Khan calls out singer for using abusive language

Amaal Mallik is the captain of the Bigg Boss 19 house this week, and under his captaincy, several fights and dramatic moments have already unfolded between the housemates. On Wednesday, actor and television personality Gauahar Khan took to her X account to call out Amaal's hypocritical behaviour inside the house, where he always uses abusive language and points at other people to blame. (Also read: Amaal Mallik and Shehbaz Badesha’s failed prank exposes their cowardice, delivering Bigg Boss 19’s most boring episode) Gauahar Khan has slammed Amaal Mallik's abusive language in Bigg Boss 19 house.

What Gauahar wrote

Gauahar wrote, “Amaal should pay attention to the legacy he comes from that he claims so, kisi ke baap ko peeth peeche gaali dena bhi, gaali dena hota hai. Bail buddhi ki aulaad ??????? Really low. Ya phir ye bhi hawa mein gaali bolke dil ko dilaasa diya (If you speak ill and abuse behind someone, that is also counted. Son of a fool? Will you now pretend that this is just a light comment for the sake of the matter?) I hope he gets pulled up for this language on wkw! #bb19.”

Earlier, Gauahar had slammed Amaal for talking rudely with Kunickaa Sadanand over trying to order people around in the kitchen. She wrote, “Yes she is picky, pointy and irritating with her instructions, but I feel really bad with how most ppl speak to kunicka ji. She’s 61 yaar, thoda toh khyaal rakho tone ka. (Watch your tone, she is 61) #bb19. Amaal can’t handle authority. Position of authority comes with responsibility.”

What happened in the episode

In the last episode, Amaal was talking with Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor, when he concluded that Kunickaa was trying to create drama in the kitchen even when she had no work there. Amaal then quipped that he wouldn’t take orders from her as he was not her “servant.”

Last week, Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia were the first two contestants to be eliminated from the show. The show streams every day at 9 PM on JioCinema and airs at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.