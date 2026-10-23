Bigg Boss 20 contestant Aasif Khan's wife reveals actor suffered heart attack at 34 amid rumours about his health

In the long note, Zeba shared, “I stayed silent, hoping time would heal the hurt and people would move on. But the accusations and negativity directed at my husband and our family have made it impossible to stay quiet any longer. Having witnessed Aasif’s pain firsthand, I feel I owe it to him and our family to share the truth. Yes, Aasif had a heart attack. A massive one. At just 34.”

Amid the growing questions and accusations at Aasif about his medical history, the actor's wife, Zeba, made an emotional post to say the final word. She revealed that Aasif had suffered a heart attack last year at the age of 34 and even shared a picture of Aasif from his hospital bed.

Bigg Boss 20: In one of the episodes, contestants Aasif Khan and Qazi Touqeer got into a heated exchange. It started after Qazi’s remark, “Mujhe dil ka daura aa raha hai" (I am having a heart attack). Qazi insisted that he was making a joke at his own expense and had no intention of referencing Aasif’s medical history, but many viewers found the comment offensive and even wondered what was Aasif hiding.

She shared that it breaks her heart to feel the need to share his medical reports just to prove what he went through was real. She added that she never imagined something so personal would have to be made public for people to believe him. "When Aasif initially said it was GERD and not a heart attack, it was out of fear. He worried that a serious health condition could cost him the projects he had worked hard for and close doors to future opportunities. In an industry where opportunities are uncertain, especially without backing, that fear was real.

I will never forget being told his main coronary artery was completely blocked, the ICU, the stent, or holding my husband as he cried, afraid of losing the future he had dreamed of. Aasif had already lost his father to a heart attack as a child. Surviving one himself brought back that heartbreak and the fear of leaving his own family behind," she added.

‘When did entertainment become an excuse for cruelty?’ Zeba said that seeing his health turned into a joke and his honesty questioned is deeply painful. She said that Aasif also faced vile abuse, death threats and rape threats against his family. "Bigg Boss is an entertainment reality show. When did entertainment become an excuse for cruelty? When did disagreements become a reason to threaten someone’s life or target their family? Everyone is entitled to an opinion. But criticism is not cruelty, and disagreement should never become a reason to wish harm upon someone.

This is bigger than Aasif. Every survivor and every family who has watched a loved one fight for their life deserves compassion, not ridicule. Behind every contestant is a real person, a family and a life beyond the cameras. Please choose empathy. Please choose kindness. No disagreement should ever come at the cost of basic human decency," she concluded.