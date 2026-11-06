Bigg Boss 20 crosses 100 crore watch-time hours in under 60 days, becomes fastest season to achieve milestone

Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 has been making headlines since its premiere. Whether it is Salman Khan reprimanding the paparazzi on the show, addressing body-shaming and online trolling during Weekend Ka Vaar by taking off his shirt on camera, or a viral prank on contestant Qazi Touqeer that sparked widespread online discussion, the show has kept viewers talking. Now, it has added another milestone to its 20-year journey in India.

Bigg Boss 20 crosses 100 crore watch-time hours in under 60 days

Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 premiered on September 6,

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The show has crossed 100 crore hours of watch time on JioHotstar in under 60 days, making it the fastest season in the franchise's history to achieve the milestone. The achievement comes as the reality show marks 20 years since the franchise first arrived in India.

Big Boss has received 350 crore votes this season

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According to JioStar, the show has received over 350 crore votes this season, marking a 71% increase over the previous season. The number of fans voting has also gone up by 48%. Its popularity has extended beyond India as well. The show has consistently featured among JioHotstar's top five titles in the UK, Canada and Singapore since the season began. In the UAE, it is currently the No. 1 show on the live-streaming platform Starzplay and has remained among the platform's top 10 titles since its debut there.

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Salman Khan, Bigg Boss team celebrate show's latest milestone

'A testament to the incredible love and connection with viewers'

{{^usCountry}} Commenting on the milestone, host Salman Khan said, “Bigg Boss ka asli game sirf ghar ke andar nahi, ghar ke bahar bhi chalta hai, jahaan audience har moment se judi rehti hai (The real game of Bigg Boss doesn't just take place inside the house; it also unfolds outside, where the audience stays connected to every single moment). Reaching 100 crore watch-time hours on JioHotstar is a testament to the incredible love and connection our viewers share with the show.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Commenting on the milestone, host Salman Khan said, “Bigg Boss ka asli game sirf ghar ke andar nahi, ghar ke bahar bhi chalta hai, jahaan audience har moment se judi rehti hai (The real game of Bigg Boss doesn't just take place inside the house; it also unfolds outside, where the audience stays connected to every single moment). Reaching 100 crore watch-time hours on JioHotstar is a testament to the incredible love and connection our viewers share with the show.” {{/usCountry}}

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He added that the milestone belonged to the show's viewers and thanked them for being part of its journey.

Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20: About the show and its contestants

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 premiered on September 6 on JioHotstar and Colors TV. The season has witnessed several exits in its first two months. Rohed Khan became the first contestant to be evicted, followed by actor Isha Rikhi. Singer Rhiti Tiwari was eliminated in a mid-week eviction after losing her last lifeline during a task.

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Wild-card contestant Nakul Dhull was subsequently removed from the show following a physical altercation with Gullu. Actor Aman Gandhi and Olympic boxer Mary Kom were also evicted following audience voting. Most recently, Panchayat actor Aasif Khan became the latest contestant to leave the house during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on November 1.