Omar Abdullah is a Qazi Touqeer fan; Jammu and Kashmir chief minister says will vote for him to help him win Bigg Boss 20
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah praised Qazi Touqeer’s singing and said he would vote for him to win Bigg Boss 20.
Singer Qazi Touqeer has been winning hearts with his stint on Bigg Boss 20 since the first week. Over the past eight weeks, he has become a fan favourite, with many viewers now predicting that he could lift the trophy. Recently, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah cheered him on and revealed that he would vote for Qazi to win the reality show.
Omar Abdullah praises Qazi Touqeer
During an interaction on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel, CM Omar Abdullah revealed that he does not watch Bigg Boss but is aware of Qazi Touqeer's participation in the show. When Shubhankar told him that Qazi was doing well on the show, Omar recalled his earlier stint on Fame Gurukul and said, "I have seen Qazi in 1-2 concerts; he sings well. I read about it (his Bigg Boss stint) in thenewspaper. Acche khase jhagde bhi chal rahe hain uski wajah se show mein (There are fights going on in the show because of him)."
When told that Qazi had the potential to win, Omar was pleased. He added, "That's very good. First we won the Ranji Trophy; now if we win Bigg Boss, then it's a good thing. I heard that Salman called him out for his remarks on a housemate's life. Is this through public voting? Then I should vote for him. He sings very well. I remember he won Fame Gurukul suddenly, and nobody expected it."
About Qazi Touqeer
Qazi made his television comeback after nearly 21 years with Bigg Boss 20. He first became a household name in 2005 after winning the reality show Fame Gurukul alongside Ruprekha Banerjee. Arijit Singh was also a contestant on the show and finished sixth.
Although Qazi enjoyed immense popularity after his victory, his career did not take off as expected, and he gradually moved away from the mainstream spotlight. During his stint on Bigg Boss, he revealed that he wanted to venture into acting after winning Fame Gurukul, but the films he had signed were shelved. The singer also said that he had turned down an Ektaa Kapoor project because he was busy with another assignment.
Inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, Qazi has emerged as one of the most entertaining contestants, winning viewers over with his personality, humour and dramatic antics. His signature catchphrase, 'I am a rockstar, baby', and his mannerisms have become talking points. Even host Salman Khan praised him during the first Weekend Ka Vaar, calling him the only rockstar in the house.
Qazi has also received support from his old friend Arijit Singh, who publicly cheered him on when he entered the show. Several celebrities, including Sara Ali Khan, Farrhana Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sonakshi Sinha, have also praised him.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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