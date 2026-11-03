Omar Abdullah is a Qazi Touqeer fan; Jammu and Kashmir chief minister says will vote for him to help him win Bigg Boss 20

Qazi made his television comeback after nearly 21 years with Bigg Boss 20. He first became a household name in 2005 after winning the reality show Fame Gurukul alongside Ruprekha Banerjee. Arijit Singh was also a contestant on the show and finished sixth.

When told that Qazi had the potential to win, Omar was pleased. He added, "That's very good. First we won the Ranji Trophy; now if we win Bigg Boss, then it's a good thing. I heard that Salman called him out for his remarks on a housemate's life. Is this through public voting? Then I should vote for him. He sings very well. I remember he won Fame Gurukul suddenly, and nobody expected it."

During an interaction on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel, CM Omar Abdullah revealed that he does not watch Bigg Boss but is aware of Qazi Touqeer's participation in the show. When Shubhankar told him that Qazi was doing well on the show, Omar recalled his earlier stint on Fame Gurukul and said, "I have seen Qazi in 1-2 concerts; he sings well. I read about it (his Bigg Boss stint) in thenewspaper. Acche khase jhagde bhi chal rahe hain uski wajah se show mein (There are fights going on in the show because of him)."

Singer Qazi Touqeer has been winning hearts with his stint on Bigg Boss 20 since the first week. Over the past eight weeks, he has become a fan favourite, with many viewers now predicting that he could lift the trophy. Recently, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah cheered him on and revealed that he would vote for Qazi to win the reality show.

Although Qazi enjoyed immense popularity after his victory, his career did not take off as expected, and he gradually moved away from the mainstream spotlight. During his stint on Bigg Boss, he revealed that he wanted to venture into acting after winning Fame Gurukul, but the films he had signed were shelved. The singer also said that he had turned down an Ektaa Kapoor project because he was busy with another assignment.

Inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, Qazi has emerged as one of the most entertaining contestants, winning viewers over with his personality, humour and dramatic antics. His signature catchphrase, 'I am a rockstar, baby', and his mannerisms have become talking points. Even host Salman Khan praised him during the first Weekend Ka Vaar, calling him the only rockstar in the house.

Qazi has also received support from his old friend Arijit Singh, who publicly cheered him on when he entered the show. Several celebrities, including Sara Ali Khan, Farrhana Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sonakshi Sinha, have also praised him.