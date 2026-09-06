Bigg Boss 20: Isha Rikhi says separation from Badshah 'broke' her; Salman Khan says, ‘agli party has moved on’

Actor Isha Rikhi recently grabbed headlines for her personal life after announcing her separation from singer Badshah. Now, she has entered Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 20. At the grand premiere, Isha chose not to mention Badshah by name but opened up about how her separation broke her. Salman consoled her and advised her to move on.

Isha Rikhi on separation from Badshah

Salman Khan consoles Isha Rikhi over separation from Badshah.

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In her introduction video, Isha recalled the time when she was working in Bollywood and Punjabi cinema, describing it as the best phase of her life. However, for Isha, life took a steep turn when she fell in love. She said, "Uske baad mujhe pyaar hua. Mujhe laga ki bas yahi hai jo main dhoondh rahi thi, green flag nahi green forest hai. I want to get married and settle down. So I tried really hard. Lekin kuch experiences aapko change kar dete hain (After that, I fell in love. I thought, ‘This is it. This is what I’ve been looking for.’ He wasn’t just a green flag; he was a whole green forest. I wanted to get married and settle down, so I tried really hard. But some experiences change you)."

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{{^usCountry}} She added, "Jab aapka trust toota hai, aap aisi stage pe aa jaate ho jahan aap sochte ho main kahan galat thi. Aur jo kuch bhi maine face kiya, it broke me. I don't want to talk about it. Pata hi nahi chala, kab main apni kahani mein side character ban gayi (When your trust is broken, you reach a stage where you start questioning yourself and wondering, ‘Where did I go wrong?’ Whatever I went through, it broke me. I don’t want to talk about it. I didn’t even realise when I became a side character in my own story)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, "Jab aapka trust toota hai, aap aisi stage pe aa jaate ho jahan aap sochte ho main kahan galat thi. Aur jo kuch bhi maine face kiya, it broke me. I don't want to talk about it. Pata hi nahi chala, kab main apni kahani mein side character ban gayi (When your trust is broken, you reach a stage where you start questioning yourself and wondering, ‘Where did I go wrong?’ Whatever I went through, it broke me. I don’t want to talk about it. I didn’t even realise when I became a side character in my own story)." {{/usCountry}}

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Isha concluded, "But I don’t regret anything. I’m coming to Bigg Boss so that I can step out of the shadows and create an identity of my own. And my aim will be to come out of the show as the winner."

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As she reached the stage and met Salman Khan, the host applauded her strength and consoled her, saying, "Sabke breakup hote hain, tum kiske saamne khadi ho" (Everyone goes through breakups. Who do you think you’re standing in front of?).

He added, "Humare personal masle personal hi rehne chahiye. Agli party has moved on long time ago. So nobody should get the right to hurt you emotionally. Present mein concentrate karo. Competitors pe focus karo (Our personal issues should remain personal. The other person has moved on a long time ago, so nobody should have the right to hurt you emotionally. Focus on the present and concentrate on your competitors)."

About Badshah and Isha Rikhi

Rapper Badshah and Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi kept their relationship largely away from the public eye before their marriage came to light in 2026. Wedding pictures surfaced online in March after Isha’s mother shared glimpses of the private ceremony. Isha later confirmed that she was married to Badshah during an Instagram AMA, even referring to him as her “pati dev”. However, their marriage was short-lived.

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The couple addressed their separation through matching statements on social media, asking for privacy as they moved on with their lives. Badshah wrote, “Isha Rikhi and I have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time.”

They also made it clear that they would not be discussing the matter any further. “This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship,” their statement read.