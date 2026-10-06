Bigg Boss 20's ScoutOP admits developing feelings for 'sister' Love Gill despite having a girlfriend; internet is disgusted: 'This is awful'

Bigg Boss 20 seems to be heading towards another controversy, with viewers questioning the dynamics between Love Gill, ScoutOP and Yung DSA. While ScoutOP has repeatedly referred to Love as his sister and has also spoken about having a girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, outside the house, a recent conversation between ScoutOP and Yung has left viewers divided. In the episode, both appeared to open up about developing feelings for Love, with Yung also admitting that he never considered her his sister.

ScoutOP, Yung DSA discuss their feelings for Love Gill

ScoutOP with Love Gill in Bigg Boss 20.

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In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 20, ScoutOP and Yung were seen discussing their feelings and how their attention towards their girlfriends outside the house had been decreasing. The two did not openly discuss the matter; instead, they wrote on the grass, trying to avoid certain words in their conversation. However, Bigg Boss provided subtitles, allowing viewers to follow the discussion.

During the conversation, both ScoutOP and Yung appeared to acknowledge that their feelings towards Love had grown stronger. Yung also said that he had never considered Love his sister, despite the way their bond has been described inside the house.

When Yung asked ScoutOP, "Tera raasta badal raha hai kya? (Is your path changing?) ScoutOP replied, “Nahi pata. (I don't know).” ScoutOP further said, "Sister se pehle friend hota hai na aadmi (before making her sister, a person should be her friend)," seemingly suggesting that he sees Love as a friend before considering her a sister.

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{{^usCountry}} ScoutOP also admitted that he feels jealous when Gullu, aka Kushal Tanwar, flirts with Love. At the same time, he acknowledged that he is afraid of his girlfriend, Kaashvi Saxena, and expressed concern that his feelings for Love are becoming stronger than his feelings for Kaashvi. ScoutOP and Love Gill's bond questioned by viewers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ScoutOP also admitted that he feels jealous when Gullu, aka Kushal Tanwar, flirts with Love. At the same time, he acknowledged that he is afraid of his girlfriend, Kaashvi Saxena, and expressed concern that his feelings for Love are becoming stronger than his feelings for Kaashvi. ScoutOP and Love Gill's bond questioned by viewers {{/usCountry}}

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ScoutOP and Love's closeness has been questioned by viewers several times during their time in the Bigg Boss 20 house. In one episode, ScoutOP was seen carrying Love on his back; in another, the two hugged as he tried to console her while she cried.

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ScoutOP has previously maintained that he considers Love his sister. However, his latest conversation with Yung has prompted viewers to revisit some of his earlier interactions with Love and to question whether their bond differs from what he had previously described.

The clip from the episode quickly surfaced on social media, with several viewers criticising ScoutOP for appearing to develop feelings for Love while being in a relationship outside the house. Some also questioned the nature of the bond he had previously described as a brother-sister relationship.

One comment read, "this is awful, feeling sad for his girlfriend." Another wrote, "THIS IS SO CHEAP. Scout Himself Admits he’s developing Feelings for Love. He is worried about Kashvi outside. This is So Called Bhai Bhen Ka Rishta. Wow Wow." A third comment read, "Cheap, cheaters. Shame on them."

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ScoutOP's girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, is also a streamer and gaming creator at Revenant XSpark.

Recent update on Bigg Boss 20

The latest contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 20 was Rhiti Tiwari. During the recent Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan revealed that Mary Kom had received the fewest votes among the contestants and therefore had only one more chance to survive in the house.

Meanwhile, Uditi Singh has become the new captain of the house, bringing another change to the dynamics among the contestants. With relationships and alliances continuing to become a major part of the season, ScoutOP, Yung and Love's recent conversation has added another talking point for viewers. Bigg Boss 20 is available to watch on JioHotstar.