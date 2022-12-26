Bigg Boss' Ankit Gupta reacts to Tunisha Sharma's death: I can understand, have been through depression

Bigg Boss 16 fame Ankit Gupta, who was recently evicted from the reality show, talked about actor Tunisha Sharma’s death. Tunisha was found dead on Saturday on the sets of her TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul. Talking about the situation to the paparazzi, Ankit recalled the time when he suffered from depression. (Also read: Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Cine workers' association demand SIT probe)

He told the media, “This is very shocking. Somebody who was just 20 has committed suicide. I have been through a phase of depression. I can understand and connect to this. Ek moment hota hai. Woh moment paas hojaye ya uss moment mein aap kisi se baat karo aur vo aapko samjha paaye, toh vo ek moment nikal jaaye fir itna bada decision aap life ka nahi loge (There’s the lowest moment in depression, once you overcome the moment or try talking to someone during that time. Once you get over the moment, you won’t feel like taking such a drastic decision in life).”

“It is very sad. No matter what happens in life, your life and your parents should be your priority. Aur kisi cheez ke liye aap apni life nahi le sakte ho (You shouldn’t take away your life) . Please understand. Take care of your mental and physical health. This is very important," he added.

Tunisha was 20. A day after her death, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. He was remanded to police custody for four days after being presented in court. The two starred as Shehzaadi Mariam and Ali Baba in the TV show that airs on SAB TV.

Meanwhile, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded that the Maharashtra government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe Tunisha’s death. On Monday, news agency ANI reported that AICWA wrote to Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde to form an SIT to investigate the matter.

Tunisha made her debut with the TV show, Bharat Ka Veer Putra –Maharana Pratap. She appeared in shows such as Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love and Ishq Subhan Allah.

She also appeared in Bollywood films like Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho where she essayed the role of Katrina Kaif's younger version. She was also a part of Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh as Minnie Sinha and Salman Khan's Dabangg 3.

