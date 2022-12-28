Bigg Boss fans reminded of Dolly Bindra, Manoj Tiwari's fight as Archana Gautam tells Vikkas Manaktala 'baap pe mat ja'

The fight between Bigg Boss 16 contestants Archana Gautam and Vikkas Manaktala escalated with both abusing and threatening each other. In a new promo shared by ColorsTV on Instagram, Archana said, "Kuttey ki tarah mat bhauk, chal (don't bark like a dog, go)." She seemingly shouted at Vikkas, though it wasn't clear in the video. (Also Read | Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam screams, throws hot water after fight with Vikkas Manaktala. Watch)

The clip next shows Vikkas near the sink shouting and telling Archana, "Apne baap ko bol jaake yeh (go and tell your father this)." An angry Archana screamed back as Vikkas, and said, "Baap pe mat ja… nahi ban sakta tu toh (don't talk about my father. You can even be a...)"

As the other contestants looked at them in shock, Vikkas next told Archana, "Tu ladki nahi hoti na toh main tujhe batata (had you not been a girl, I would have dealt with you differently)." She came near him and replied, "Tere jaeso ko na utha utha ke patakti hun main apne yaha pe (I beat up people like you at my place)." An angry Vikkas, kept his face inches away from hers and screamed, "Karna, karna (do it)." Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare intervened to push Vikkas and Archana away from each other.

Reacting to the video, a person wrote, "Deja vu, Archana and Vikas giving Dolly Bindra and Manoj Tiwari vibes." Another Instagram user said, "Woohoo… Dolly Bindra, Manoj Tiwari in the house." A comment read, "Archana can comment about Priyanka's parents and raise questions on their 'parvarish (upbringing)' but the moment someone comments about her parents she loses calm." "Vikas ko show se bahar nikaalo Big Boss please (Bigg Boss please evict Vikkas from the show)."

Dolly and Manoj were part of Bigg Boss 4. She had a massive fight with him over wastage of food and told Manoj repeatedly, "Baap pe jana nahi. Baap par bolna nahi. Baap nahi bolna, samjha kya (Don't talk about my father)?"

Earlier, a massive fight started between Archana and Vikkas over the latter making tea. Archana shouted at him, "Is ghar mein chai nahi banegi. Idhar rakkho apna chai (tea will not be made in this house. Keep your tea here)." She pulled the utensil, which Vikkas used for making tea, and flipped it. The boiling was thrown almost on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and MC Stan, standing nearby.

Recently, Vikkas and Sreejita entered the show as wild card contestants. Abdu Rozik also returned to the show. Bigg Boss 16 airs Monday to Friday at 10pm. The show airs on Saturday and Sunday at 9pm on ColorsTV.

