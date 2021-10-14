Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Birthday girl Digangana Suryavanshi wishes to get back in the rhythm of total normalcy soon

While her birthday was not that grand last year, this year actor Digangana Suryavanshi is going to go on a vacation for her special day.
Digangana Suryavanshi celebrates her 24th birthday on October 15.
Published on Oct 14, 2021 11:41 PM IST
By Juhi Chakraborty

The pandemic wreaked havoc on the entertainment industry, with shoots stalled and projects postponed. Though Digangana Suryavanshi was working during the health scare, she admits that work has been rather sporadic. On her 24th birthday (October 15), the actor hopes everyone can return to pre-pandemic days, soon.

“I wish everyone in my life gets back to normalcy in totality. Only if that shift happens we, can go back to pre-March 2020 life. Of course, I have been shooting and one of my films also released, but that’s different. I want us all to get back [to the] rhythm of total normalcy soon. Now when we look back, it has been two years of the pandemic, which started with two weeks,” she says.

And in terms of work, too, Suryavanshi hopes to up her game. “I hope that everything I want to put together in terms of work happens. I hope to do better and lot many films and shoot every day of my year,” adds the actor, who has been a part of the TV show Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Hindi film FryDay (2018), Telugu film Hippi (2019) and the Tamil film Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale (2019).

RELATED STORIES

While her birthday was not that grand last year, this time, she has planned a vacation for her special day.

“I am travelling with my family to Maldives this time. Last year, I had a small gathering with friends at home and the only highlight was the launch of my doll by a fan,” she shares.

But, the actor is going to tread with caution and urges others to follow suit. “Covid-19 is still a round, and I try and avoid big gatherings as much as I can. That is the way forward for the safety of everyone,” she ends.

