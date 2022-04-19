Bollywood on Arjun Bijlani’s mind

Actor Arjun Bijlani entered the world of showbiz through the small screen in the 2000s, and went on to explore the world of the OTT recently. And now, he has set his eyes on big screen projects.

“As an actor, I want to grow and do films next, I am hoping it happens soon and pray,” Bijlani tells us, adding that he isn’t fretting about the length of the role.

He adds, “I would love to have a good film offer to come (to me), and the length is not as important as the character to me. I feel the strength of the character is what means more to me”.

Bijali made his television debut with producer-director Ekta Kapoor’s Kartika, going on to cement his position with his outing in projects such as Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, and Ishq Mein Marjawan. He expanded his horizons with his work on the web through State Of Siege and Roohaniyat.

While the medium of his work changed, his process of picking only projects which excite him has remained the same. “I have been taking up work which makes my heart happy and that’s how I have always gone about it. Now, I am glad that the response has been so good. I hope I continue to make my fans and audiences crave for me and then make them smile with my work,” says the 39-year-old.

He further adds, “I have never been someone to get bogged down by pressure and numbers. I like the appreciation but not everyday is a good day. I do work best under pressure but that’s not the reason I would have sleepless nights or fret and worry myself into a mess. I take up what my heart says and then I give it my 100 percent”.

Which is why he is ready to wait for good stories to come his way irrespective of the medium. “Today, it’s about good quality work. I have been in the industry far enough to not want to take up the same run off the mill roles,” he concludes.