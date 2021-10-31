Bonkers Thapki Pyar Ki sindoor scene inspires hilarious reactions: 'Thank God I'm blind'

TV channel Colors recently shared a promo clip from one of their soap operas, Thapki Pyar Ki 2. The scene featured in it was so over-the-top and silly that many are dubbing it the ‘stupidest thing they've ever seen'.

In the scene, Thapki, played by Jigyasa Singh, is seen getting ready after stepping out of the shower. She leaves the floor wet by accident and when her husband Purab, played by Akash Ahuja, enters the room, he slips on the water. Tumbling next to her, his fingers hit an open box of sindoor (vermillion), and in an attempt to regain balance--in movements that defy all logic--he accidentally puts his vermillion fingers on her forehead. A romantic song plays in the background as they assess for a solid half-a-minute what just happened.

The clip received some colourful reactions from viewers. Many said the serial shows ‘kuch bhi’ in the name of plot. A person even jokingly thanked God she was blind. “Ye dekhna pad raha hai… Accha hua main andhi hu (Thank God I'm blind so I didn't have to watch this).” Another commented, “Oh god! Meri rooh kaamp gai ye dekh ke. Kaise kar lete ho tum log ye (This sent shivers down my soul. How do you guys do this)?"

“That's the reason Indians watch Korean, Turkish and Pakistani dramas instead. Because you guys are busy making stupid things like this,” commented another.

“They are showing anything. Had I been the one who slipped, I'd have broken my butt,” wrote another. “Mere aankhon ne suicide karlia abhi (My eyes just died by suicide),” joked a viewer.

The video on Colors' Instagram page has been viewed almost 4.7 million times and has 1,800 comments. Most are simply laughing emojis.

Thapki Pyar Ki is about a woman who stammers but wished to be a successful singer. The first season started in 2015 and ended in 2017. The second season began on October 4.