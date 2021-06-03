Anupama finally gives it back to Kavya, fans storm Twitter with hilarious memes and reactions

On the latest episode of Star Plus' hit show Anupama, Rupali Ganguly found more than a few moments to shine. Giving Madalsa Sharma's Kavya an earful as she tried to accuse former's family of hiding her husband Vanraj, Anupama gave fans more than few powerful dialogues to celebrate with.

After days of confusion, Kavya and Vanraj were finally to be married but on their wedding day, he suddenly went missing. As always, Kavya's first doubt was on his first wife Anupama and her family. She called her up, threatening to file a police complaint against all of them if her husband is not returned to her.

This #UnseenHighlight is getting us on the edge of our seat and we can't wait to know more! Kya aap bhi aaj ka episode dekhne ke liye excited hain?@sudhanshu1974 @therupali#Anupama, Somvaar se Shanivaar, raat 10 baje, StarPlus aur Disney+ Hotstar par: https://t.co/BV4e7yLLyj pic.twitter.com/i0v5XT2i0Z — StarPlus (@StarPlus) June 2, 2021

However, Anupama had enough of her daily antics. As Kavya was just about to hit her son, Anupama caught her hand and threatened to beat her up instead. The showdown made from some popcorn popping, high-intensity moments and fans loved every bit of it.

A fan wrote, "Disappointed Anupama ko kavya k kaan k neeche sitaar bajana tha (Anupama should have given Kavya a tight slap)." Another wrote, "In Anupama you cant even call extra marital affair that... it's more like Anupama is a strict teacher and Vanraj, Kavya are notorious back benchers creating nuisance in class and she gives them five pages of lecture on them every now and then." "Vanraj got married to Kavya Now He will have EMA with Anupama," wrote a third.

"Kavya and anupama are secretly in love with each other," joked another fan. "What a dialogue! Nowadays I just cant help laughing while watching Anupama!Really refreshing to see normal look like fights unlike other dramas! And its fun to see Anu and Kavya's enmity just like normal women who lovs one man!And your acting&expression is simply super as usual," read another tweet.

Check out more reactions:

Anupama vs Kavya today pic.twitter.com/QkSqwSmkid — Kosha (@imkosha) June 2, 2021

Wtf was today’s #Anupama ?



Ufff loved it completely 😍😍😍😍

Kavya deserved every bit of it 🤬🤬🤬



I hope it’s back to numero uno next week 🤞🏼 @TheRupali you killled it in today’s episode. Absolutely mindblowing 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Oshin - The FLIPPER (@oshin_nandi) June 2, 2021

Bro, the passion with which I hate Kavya from Anupama, had I studied with even 10% of that passion; I'd have already been in Harvard by now — Mooblooby (@MalayVashi10) June 2, 2021

“Kya VV laga rakha hai, tumhare V ko main purse mein lekar ghumti hun?”

“6 ft ki aadmi hai, chamcha nahi ki chupa denge”

“Ye silbatte par masala pisne wale haath hai, ye khana banana bhi jaante hai, sabak sikhana bhi” #Anupamaa to Kavya 👏🏼🙌🏼... she was on fire @TheRupali 👏🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZgULEby7hK — Anu (@anu_2610) June 2, 2021

Also read: Here's what Disha Patani posted on Instagram after getting booked by Mumbai Police

Anupama is among the most watched daily soaps on television right now. Rupali has previously spoken about her role on the show, saying, "Every woman across the globe is my inspiration. According to me every woman who maintains a balance between her professional and personal life or chooses to be a home-maker in order to take care of her family are all my inspiration. We will all agree that the role of a home-maker is not an easy one, and seeing all these ladies do it with such finesse is really inspirational! All of these strong women have inspired me a lot to get into the character as Anupamaa truly resonates with their lives”. Anupamaa is a Hindi remake of Bengali TV show, Sreemoyee - a story by Leena Gangopadhyay.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON