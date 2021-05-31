Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rupali Ganguly’s audition video for Anupamaa goes viral. Watch unseen video here
Rupali Ganguly’s audition video for Anupamaa goes viral. Watch unseen video here

  • Rupali Ganguly’s audition video for Anupamaa from last year was shared online by a fan club. She plays the lead role in the popular show.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 05:50 PM IST

An unseen video of television actor Rupali Ganguly, who is currently seen playing the titular role in the popular show Anupamaa, has surfaced online. The clip shows her auditioning for the serial. Her husband, Ashwin K Verma, confirmed in the comments that it is indeed her audition clip from last year.

In Anupamaa, Rupali plays a Gujarati homemaker named Anupamaa Vanraj Shah, who makes sacrifices to become an ideal wife, daughter-in-law and mother. However, when she realises that she does not get the same love and respect from her own family members, she sets out to live life on her own terms.

Anupamaa, which also stars Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma, premiered on Star Plus last year and is one of the most-watched shows on television. Currently, Rupali and the team are shooting for the serial in Gujarat as shoots remain stalled in Maharashtra, to keep the spread of the Covid-19 virus in control.

Rupali has been sharing behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the sets on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. On Sunday, she shared a video of herself dancing to Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja with her co-stars. “OLD IS GOLD. And it’s really gold when I get to groove to my childhood favorite dance song with My Baa , Sweetie and Toshu - MASTI TIME. Directed and choreographed by @muskanbamne and creatively inputs by @kedaraashish #instagood #retro #monica #lovethissong #trending #reelitfeelit #jaimatadi #jaimahakal,” she wrote in her caption.

Also read | Kamaal R Khan calls Salman Khan ‘gunda’: ‘I promise to destroy your career and make you TV actor’

Earlier this month, Rupali’s husband Ashwin and their son Rudransh dropped by on the sets of Anupamaa to meet her. Sharing pictures with them, she wrote, “Home is where the heart is..... Since I can’t go home, my two hearts came to meet me. The men i love most. My Baby and his Baapu.”

“The first time I have been away from my son so long ..... never have left him for more than a day .... my heart breaks every time I crave to hug him ... conversations and being with the husband and family is only virtual ... Hope this passes soon,” she added.

