Disha Patani was booked by the Mumbai Police on Thursday.
Here's what Disha Patani posted on Instagram after getting booked by Mumbai Police

  • Actor Disha Patani has posted a throwback picture from a vacation on Instagram, hours after she and rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff were booked for flouting Covid-19 norms.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 02:38 PM IST

Actor Disha Patani has shared a post on Instagram, hours after a case was filed against her by the Mumbai Police for flouting Covid-19 norms. She and her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff were allegedly found roaming around Mumbai in their car and could not give a valid reason to the police for being out of their homes after 2 pm.

Disha, however, seems to be thinking about vacations. She shared a throwback photo of herself in which she is seen taking a dip in the ocean and flipping her hair. She is seen wearing a swimsuit and only her dark silhouette is visible.


Disha's fans showered compliments on her in the comments section. "What a great shot," wrote one person. "Epitome of Beauty," wrote another fan.

On Wednesday, Tiger and Disha were booked for allegedly roaming at Bandstand Promenade after the 2 pm deadline for restrictions on the movement of people outside their houses. "The case was registered under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). No arrest was made because it is a bailable section," the police said.

According to an order issued by the Maharashtra government, all essential shops are allowed to operate between 7 am to 2 pm. The state is under lockdown till June 15.

Also read: Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha defends him, Disha Patani after police case: 'You've got your facts wrong'

Tiger's mother, Ayesha Shroff defended the actors with a comment on an Instagram post. She wrote, “You got your facts wrong my dear. They were heading home and cops were checking Aadhaar cards on the way. No one is interested in 'roaming' at a time like this. Please get your facts right before saying such things. Thank you!”

"Instead of bringing people down how come no one writes about the free meals he’s providing to front line workers!! That’s coz he himself doesn’t talk about it! So don’t judge till you know. Thank you," she wrote in another comment.

