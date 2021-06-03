Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha defends him, Disha Patani after police case: 'You've got your facts wrong'
Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha defends him, Disha Patani after police case: 'You've got your facts wrong'

  • Ayesha Shroff has defended her son, Tiger Shroff, and his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani, after they were booked for violating Covid-19 safety norms in Mumbai on Wednesday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 02:14 PM IST

Actor Tiger Shroff's mother, Ayesha, has defended him and his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani, after they were booked for violating Covid-19 safety norms on Wednesday.

Commenting on a post shared by a paparazzi account, Ayesha implied that the actors had gone out to buy essentials, and weren't 'roaming' around.

She wrote, “You got your facts wrong my dear. They were heading home and cops were checking Aadhaar cards on the way. No one is interested in 'roaming' at a time like this. Please get your facts right before saying such things. Thank you!” She added, “For your information, it is permitted to go out for essentials.”

In another comment, she wrote, "Instead of bringing people down how come no one writes about the free meals he’s providing to front line workers!! That’s coz he himself doesn’t talk about it! So don’t judge till you know. Thank you.” The post has since been deleted.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Mumbai Police wrote without identifying the two actors, "In the ongoing ‘War’ against the virus, going ‘Malang’ on the streets of Bandra cost dearly to two actors who have been booked under sections 188, 34 IPC by Bandra PStn . We request all Mumbaikars to avoid unnecessary ‘Heropanti’ which can compromise on safety against #COVID19." The post made references to Tiger’s films War and Heropanti, and Disha’s film Malang.

Also read: Mumbai Police take a dig at Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani for flouting Covid-19 rules: ‘Avoid unnecessary Heropanti’

On Wednesday, a case was registered against Tiger and Disha for allegedly roaming at Bandstand Promenade after the 2 pm deadline for restrictions on the movement of people outside their houses. According to the police, the actors could not give a valid reason for being outdoors past the curfew time. Maharashtra is under lockdown until June 15.

