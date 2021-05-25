Jigyasa Singh: Over a month long battle with Covid was mentally draining

Actor Jigyasa Singh has been dealing with Covid-19 on a personal level since a while. The last month and a half took a huge toll on the actor’s family as first her father tested positive, then a few days later her brother did too. Singh and her mum couldn’t step out of the house and were taking care of them. Soonafter, her mother tested positive and finally, she did too.

Talking about her Covid battle, Singh says, “My mother and I were worried about contracting Covid being in the same house and also worried for my father and brother too. We were taking all possible precautions yet it was difficult. It was a toll. It was mentally draining to deal with Covid for over a month.”

She adds, “One person would reach the end of quarantine and the other would show symptoms. It was more psychologically than physical. It was quite tough but thankfully, we are all fine and I am the last one, on the road to recovery. I am better than before and will soon retake the test. I had acute symptoms and have recovered 60%,” she admits, adding, as she was inactive on social media for over a month, she wanted to inform her fans and posted about her condition.

The actor had made contingency plans and arranged for a bed for her father, who wasn’t feeling too well for a few days in between his quarantine but “thankfully he didn’t need to be admitted”. With news about Covid everywhere from the news, social media to anyone you call, Singh felt like overwhelmed sometimes.

Singh reveals that she understood the grimness of the viral ailment once her family tested positive. “Jab tak Covid hua nahin tha, tab tak I was not aware of how bad it can be. One hears of symptoms and the seriousness of it, but only when you go through, you realise the gravity of the situation. The second wave has been really bad for so many people. It is so unfortunate and terrible to hear about number of deaths everyday. All I would like to urge people is to take care and follow all precautions,” she concludes.

