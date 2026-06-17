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British presenter Jeremy Clarkson reveals he has cancer on TV show

BRITAIN-CLARKSON/ (TV, PIX):British presenter Jeremy Clarkson reveals he has cancer on TV show

Jun 17, 2026 02:26 pm IST
Reuters |
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LONDON, - British television presenter Jeremy Clarkson, best known for hosting the "Top Gear" motoring show, has revealed that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

British presenter Jeremy Clarkson reveals he has cancer on TV show

Clarkson, 66, one of Britain's most popular and high-profile TV figures, made the disclosure during filming for his Amazon documentary show "Clarkson's Farm" for episodes which were broadcast on Wednesday.

"I’ve got cancer," Clarkson tells two of the show's other main characters in a scene filmed last year. "I had a medical, remember, back in May? I disappeared off the other week and I had a biopsy and it is cancer, and it’s aggressive."

Clarkson said the disease had been caught "really early" and he had since had an operation to remove 10% of his prostate.

"If I hadn’t have got myself checked out and they hadn’t caught the problem early, this could well have been my last harvest," he said. "It’s only because they did catch it early, there’s every hope that I’ll be harvesting this farm for many, many years to come."

"I don't know what's going to happen. But look, what I wanted to say was: if this is all successful, I’ll see you for season six," he says from a hospital bed at the end of the final show of the latest series. "And if it isn’t, I won’t. Take care, everyone."

Amazon.com Inc

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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