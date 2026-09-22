Los Angeles, Marvel Studios' "Daredevil: Born Again", starring Charlie Cox as the titular blind lawyer-turned-vigilante, will conclude with its upcoming third season, which is expected to premiere on Disney in 2027.

Charlie Cox's 'Daredevil: Born Again' to conclude with season three

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The third season has completed production and is currently in post-production. Co-creator and showrunner Dario Scardapane has also exited the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Daredevil: Born Again" premiered in 2025 as a revival of the live-action "Daredevil" story, bringing Cox back as Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio as crime lord Wilson Fisk, also known as Kingpin.

The series continues the story of Netflix's "Daredevil", which ran for three seasons from 2015 to 2018 and followed Murdock, a blind lawyer who uses his heightened senses to fight crime as the masked vigilante Daredevil.

The Netflix series formed part of Marvel's street-level television universe and was followed by shows including "Jessica Jones", "Luke Cage" and "Iron Fist", before the characters came together in "The Defenders".

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{{^usCountry}} "Born Again" brought back several members of the original cast, including Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson and Wilson Bethel as Bullseye. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Born Again" brought back several members of the original cast, including Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson and Wilson Bethel as Bullseye. {{/usCountry}}

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The second season, which premiered in March this year, expanded the connection with the former Netflix Marvel shows, with Krysten Ritter returning as private detective Jessica Jones and Mike Colter making a cameo as Luke Cage.

The third season is expected to further reunite characters from the Netflix-era Marvel shows.

Recently, photos from the production showed Ritter and Colter alongside Finn Jones, who is expected to reprise his role as Danny Rand, also known as Iron Fist.

The storyline follows Fisk after he is stripped of his position as New York mayor, while Murdock finds himself in jail and his identity as Daredevil has been made public following the events of the second season.

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