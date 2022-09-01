Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen reunite months after announcing divorce: 'Decided to keep our marriage for good'

TV actor Charu Asopa and husband Rajeev Sen, the brother of actor Sushmita Sen, have decided to give their marriage another shot, months after announcing they were headed for a divorce. In a joint statement posted on social media on Thursday, the couple said they had decided to keep their marriage for good. Charu and Rajeev had tied the knot in 2019 and have a daughter named Ziana together. Also read: Charu Asopa is bent on getting divorce despite Rajeev Sen's romantic posts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, Charu posted a picture of herself, Rajeev Sen, and Ziana from their house. In the picture, Charu and Ziana twinned in pink tie-and-dye salwar suits while Rajeev wore a printed shirt and trousers. Addressing their marriage and divorce, Charu wrote in the caption, “Marriages are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we wont deny that..Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good .”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The note then addressed the reason that convinced them to stay together. “We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter Ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents . Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority.. We want to thank all our fans for always supporting us as a couple & never giving up on us .. Thank you everyone for blessing Ziana with so much love,” it concluded. The note was undersigned by both Charu and Rajeev.

Charu and Rajeev got married in 2019. They welcomed their firstborn Ziana in November last year. Charu had said that there had been problems in their marriage right from the start. In July, both gave separate interviews where they confirmed they were headed for a divorce. As recently as last month, Charu emphasized that she had made up her mind and ‘only a miracle’ could save their marriage. The two, then, surprised fans by celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi together on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON