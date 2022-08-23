Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen confirm being approached for Bigg Boss 16; she says: Don’t have any problem doing show with him

Actors Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen confirmed they have been approached for Bigg Boss 16. The couple grabbed attention following reports of divorce. In a recent interview, both Charu and Rajeev said they’ve been offered the latest season of the show, which has long been hosted by actor Salman Khan. Read more: Rajeev Sen reveals why he shared pic with Charu Asopa amid divorce

Charu and Rajeev, who is actor Sushmita Sen’s brother, married in 2019. Last year, they welcomed their daughter, Ziana. However, a few months after giving birth, Charu announced that she had filed for divorce from Rajeev. Recently, amid their divorce proceedings, Charu changed her surname on Instagram from Asopa to Asopa Sen.

Now, both Charu and Rajeev have confirmed being approached for Bigg Boss 16. In a new interview, while Charu said she did not mind being seen with Rajeev on the reality show, Rajeev said the makers had ‘only been keen’ on him. “Yes, I have been contacted by the makers for the upcoming season (of Bigg Boss) but I have no clue about Rajeev. Having said that, I don’t have any problem doing a show with him. Work is work,” Charu told ETimes.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Sen told the publication he still was not sure if he would say yes to Bigg Boss 16. “So far, they have only been keen on me. They never spoke about Charu… I have mixed reactions to Bigg Boss from my family and friends. So, let’s see how things work out. I am still thinking about the offer,” he said.

The news of Rajeev and Charu’s Bigg Boss 16 participation comes days after Rajeev sparked rumours of reconciliation. The actor had shared a romantic photo with Charu, which made their fans think they were back together. Rajeev had dropped a happy photo with Charu, with a flower as the caption. Dismissing rumours of their reconciliation, Charu in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, shared details of her relationship with Rajeev, and how the marriage cannot be saved.

“I don’t know what he’s thinking and I don’t understand these double standards of people. We haven’t spoken about anything because we have only been commuting legally. We have been sending notices to each other. In the house, we can’t fight about this topic but everyone knows that this is going on. When my lawyer approaches Rajeev’s lawyer, she refuses to answer and because of this, the whole process is getting delayed. I can’t understand the reason behind the delay,” she said.

