Charu Asopa reacts to people calling her, Rajeev Sen's divorce a publicity stunt: 'Think before saying anything'

Actor Charu Asopa has broken her silence on her reconciliation with husband Rajeev Sen after both of them had said they were heading for a divorce numerous times. Charu and Rajeev reconciled earlier this month, the actor had shared in a social media post. In a new vlog, Charu spoke about their decision to get back together as well as the claims that their separation was a ‘publicity stunt’. The couple shares a daughter, Ziana Sen. Also read: Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen reunite months after announcing divorce

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a vlog shared earlier this week, Charu spoke about her and Rajeev’s reconciliation, calling it divine intervention. "While I was in Bhilwara. I decided to return to Mumbai and start a fresh life with my daughter Ziana. The day before court proceedings, I and Rajeev sat and talked about our problems. Many issues were resolved during the discussion. Lord Ganesha wanted us to work on our marriage for Ziana's sake," she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Charu and Rajeev married in 2019 and welcomed their first child, daughter Ziana in November 2021. They separated soon after with Charu saying she wanted a divorce. Earlier this year, Rajeev, who is actor Sushmita Sen’s brother, said he wanted to reconcile, but Charu was ‘hell-bent’ on getting a divorce. However, they did get back together earlier this month. Many online called their separation a ‘scripted drama’, and some said it was a ‘publicity stunt’ for reality show Bigg Boss 16.

Reacting to this, Charu said, “I am not giving any clarification. I don't know why you guys are calling it a publicity stunt? When we told our lawyers about our decision, they sent their wishes and extended support to us.” Charu captioned her vlog: “be kind; think before saying anything.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite rumours, there is actually no confirmation if Charu or Rajeev are participating in Bigg Boss 16, which begins next month. In a recent interview, Rajeev said he had been approached for the popular reality show though.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON